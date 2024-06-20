Foundever™ Officially Launches Private Operating Foundation Foundever.org and #CXforGood Movement

First capital deployment in the U.S. of the nonprofit to fund English-language learning program in partnership with Project Rousseau

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Foundever™, a global leader in the customer experience (CX) industry, today announced the official launch of its private operating foundation and 501(c)3, Foundever.org, with its most recent partnership with New York-based Project Rousseau. Committed to upskilling talent from distressed communities, the nonprofit is collaborating with a wide range of stakeholders, including NGOs, governments and businesses, to ensure equal opportunities for individuals across the globe through adult education, skill-building and job market access.

With its first capital deployment, the nonprofit established by the global CX leader Foundever has partnered with Project Rousseau, a nonprofit organization that matches college students one-to-one with high school students who are in the same stages of their respective educations to provide English-language learning instruction, tuition and education services for New York City immigrants, specifically young adults. The project will build on Foundever.org’s commitment to develop and leverage education programs that benefit untapped talent in deprived communities around the world, equipping individuals with skills that open doors to diverse job markets beyond the CX industry.

“Foundever.org was created to open pathways to success for individuals in underserved communities, and our collaboration with Project Rousseau to launch an English-language learning program for young adults in New York is a significant step,” said Najet Tenoutit, Managing Director of Foundever.org. “This initiative is rooted in our commitment to equip future candidates with job-ready skills through innovative, tailored education. The #CXforGood movement aims to drive social and economic progress by empowering individuals to secure employment, and we look forward to making a difference in communities around the globe.”

Additional Foundever.org programs

Earlier this quarter, Foundever joined Tent U.S., a coalition of over 200 companies that are committed to helping refugees access the U.S. labor market by preparing them for jobs or employing them. This new grant program will support a commitment through Tent U.S. to hire 500 refugees over the next three years in the U.S.

In addition to its new partnership with Tent, in January 2024, Foundever.org launched a partnership with the Global Mentorship Initiative (GMI) and Orange, one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators, on a student mentoring program leveraging Foundever employees mentoring students at the end of their study program, within the French-speaking market. GMI provides structured content for the 12-week career readiness mentorship program, through a digital platform, to support mentors in helping students launch their careers. As the first program launched and funded by Foundever.org, the nonprofit aims to mentor 100 students in 2024 through various exchange sessions, guides and educational tools. This voluntary program matches up students at the end of their studies with an employee of Foundever within the French-speaking market (France, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Senegal and soon Madagascar).

In March 2024, Foundever.org also partnered with Carerha, an Egypt-based EdTech female-focused platform that empowers women economically and fosters an inclusive workplace. This particular initiative, which launched on International Women’s Day (March 8), is focused on providing 100 women in Egypt, facing economic hardship, with a comprehensive career readiness, language upskilling, and technical knowledge training program. The primary aim of this initiative is to establish a new job market segment that will empower these women to become financially independent.

Additionally, in March 2024, Foundever.org partnered with and invested in U-Go, a registered charity that helps ambitious and promising young women in low-income countries pursue tertiary education by providing financial scholarships funded by individuals and corporations worldwide. With its grant funds from Foundever.org, U-Go will help young Filipino women from low-income areas pursue higher education​.

To learn more about Foundever.org, visit www.foundever.org.

About Foundever.org

Established in December 2023 by Foundever, a global leader in the customer experience (CX) industry, Foundever.org is guided by shared principles built upon the belief that every individual deserves opportunities for employment and growth. Championing change through the #CXforGood movement, Foundever.org delivers education programs and initiatives worldwide to foster job creation and skill development, particularly in historically distressed and underserved regions and communities across the globe. As a nonprofit entity, Foundever.org aims to connect the broader CX industry to work together to support educational and upskilling efforts globally, with a vision to empower individuals to lead healthy, productive lives.

On December 22, 2023, Foundever.org was officially incorporated in the U.S. as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit private operating foundation. To learn more or to get involved in the #CXforGood movement, visit www.foundever.org.

About Foundever™

Foundever™ is a global leader in the customer experience (CX) industry. With 170,000 associates across the globe, we’re the team behind the best experiences for +800 of the world’s leading and digital-first brands. Our innovative CX solutions, technology and expertise are designed to support operational needs for our clients and deliver a seamless experience to customers in the moments that matter.

Supporting +9 million customer conversations every day in +60 languages across 45 countries, Foundever combines global strength and scale with the agile, entrepreneurial approach of our founder-led culture, enabling companies of all sizes and industries to transform their CX. Sitel Group and SYKES are now Foundever.

Get to know us at www.foundever.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and X.

