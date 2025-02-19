Foundever® Names Chris Halbard CEO – EMEA Market

Experienced Leader Chris Halbard Joins Foundever to Propel Growth and Innovation in Key, Strategic EMEA Market as the Company Prepares for Future Success

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Foundever®, a global leader in the customer experience (CX) industry, today announced that Chris Halbard has joined the company as CEO of the EMEA Market.

In his role, Chris will oversee the pivotal point of inflection in more than 25 countries throughout the EMEA region at Foundever, driving growth and profitability through performance enhancement, a compelling value proposition and ongoing business transformation. Additionally, he will play a key role in implementing AI solutions to enhance operational efficiency and innovation further.

Before joining Foundever, Chris served as Chief Executive Officer at Velonetic, where he spearheaded the company's rebranding and evolution into a digital future that integrates technology and talent. He also held the position of President of the EMEA region at DXC Technology, where he successfully led a 40,000-person team through significant restructuring and operational improvements. His impressive career includes senior roles at Accenture and Lucent Technologies, bringing over three decades of valuable experience to his new role. Chris holds an Economics and Business Studies degree from The University of Sheffield and currently resides in the UK.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chris to the Foundever team,” said Olivier Camino, Global COO & Founder, Foundever. “His extensive experience in leading transformative change and fostering innovation is invaluable as we seek to grow and strengthen our presence in the EMEA market as we continue our business transformation.”

Olivier added, “Together, with Michelle Parks, our CEO for the U.S. Market, Chris will play a key role in reinforcing our market-centric strategy. By having dedicated leadership in both major markets, we ensure that our approach is tailored to the unique needs and opportunities of each region. Their combined expertise will be crucial in steering our business towards a future of sustained success, driving growth and innovation.”

“I am both excited and honored to take on the role of CEO for the EMEA Market during this pivotal time for Foundever and our industry,” said Chris Halbard, CEO - EMEA Market, Foundever. "I firmly believe that a client-centric culture is built on a foundation of support for employees at every level. By valuing our people as individuals and as integral parts of our team, we can unlock innovation and enhance our customer experiences. I look forward to leading our organization in delivering customized solutions, driving sustainable growth, attracting and retaining top talent and ensuring a cohesive approach that redefines our success in the EMEA region."

About Foundever®

Foundever® is a global leader in the customer experience (CX) industry. With 150,000 associates across the globe, we’re the team behind the best experiences for +800 of the world’s leading and digital-first brands. Our innovative CX solutions, technology and expertise are designed to support operational needs for our clients and deliver a seamless experience to customers in the moments that matter.

Supporting +9 million customer conversations every day in +60 languages across 45 countries, Foundever combines global strength and scale with the agile, entrepreneurial approach of our founder-led culture, enabling companies of all sizes and industries to transform their CX. Sitel Group and SYKES are now Foundever.

