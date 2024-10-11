Foundever® Further Invests in AI Strategy with New Senior Hire; Provides Update on Strong Progress with AI Transformation

Advanced AI-driven solutions boosting customer experience in 45 countries, strategic partnerships and awards underscore company’s advancements

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Foundever®, a global leader in the customer experience (CX) industry, is pleased to announce that Rebecca Jonsson has joined the company to lead AI Products under Chief AI Officer Guillaume Laporte’s direction. Additionally, Foundever is excited to provide updates on the company’s AI strategy and vision, all aimed at continuing to help brands forge deeper, more meaningful customer connections with customers.

As VP of AI Products, Rebecca brings +20 years of experience to drive strategic AI innovations from inception to market launch. She will continue to build the AI product strategy at Foundever, ensuring the seamless integration of cutting-edge technology with market demands and user experience. A pioneer of these technologies from the very beginning, she studied computational linguistics over 25 years ago and received a doctoral degree (Ph.D.) in Language Technology. She brings a corporate and academic perspective to this new role with her experience in various AI and product roles developing AI-powered language products.

Foundever has been developing AI-related technology and embedding these in its operations for over a decade, well before the recent surge in interest around generative AI. Foundever uses sophisticated AI chatbots and automation tools to enhance customer interactions, providing quick, accurate responses while freeing human agents to handle more complex and personalized tasks. This blend of AI and human expertise ensures consistently high-quality service and drives significant improvements in customer satisfaction and loyalty for its +800 clients around the world.

Led by Guillaume Laporte, and supported by a robust research and development team of over 900 engineers, data scientists and technologists, Foundever drives scalable AI innovation across 45 countries.

The company has achieved several significant milestones to date:

Frost & Sullivan recognition: This year, Foundever was recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the 2024 Customer Experience Management ‘Company of the Year’ in Europe. This prestigious award highlights the innovative approach taken by Foundever to integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and automation into its CX operations, solidifying its position as a technology leader in the industry. Partnership with Zenarate: Through its partnership with Zenarate, Foundever has transformed customer service training by incorporating AI-driven conversation simulation. This approach has accelerated agent proficiency, reducing the time to reach peak performance while ensuring agents are equipped with the skills needed to deliver empathetic and effective customer interactions. Enterprise-wide deployment of EverGPT: Foundever developed and deployed EverGPT within its intranet, EverConnect, which is available to nearly all of our associates around the globe. EverGPT is its own generative AI solution, similar in style to ChatGPT, but with increased security. It acts as a co-pilot, enabling employees to efficiently manage their growing responsibilities while driving forward the company’s organizational objectives, delivering industry-leading CX services to clients and their customers. This AI integration helps address workload disparities, ensuring teams can perform optimally without compromising on quality or output. It also provides new ways of working, allowing EverGPT to take on tasks that would normally take an individual or team significantly more time.

“At Foundever, our mission is clear: turning complexity into simplicity. AI is a powerful tool, but it’s the collaboration between AI and humans that truly unlocks its potential,” said Guillaume Laporte. “Our strategy prioritizes a human-centered approach, privacy protection, accountability and transparency. Empowering our team, we invest in generative AI for operational transformation and long-term CX improvement. Our approach emphasizes this delicate balance, ensuring that AI-generated insights are refined and optimized for maximum impact. This harmonization is key to delivering exceptional customer experiences that are both efficient and deeply personalized.”

These honors reflect the commitment of Foundever to advancing the CX industry through continuous innovation and excellence.

For information about Foundever, visit foundever.com.

