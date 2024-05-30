Founders Grove Wealth Partners Launches into Independence with Dynasty Financial Partners

Team to Offer Personalized Investment and Planning Service to Select Clientele

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dynasty Financial Partners today announced that Founders Grove Wealth Partners has joined its industry-leading platform of technology-driven independent wealth management tools and services.





Based in Richmond, VA, Founders Grove, a fiduciary firm, will operate on a fee-only basis, with the goal of offering premium technology and customized advisory offerings to meet the evolving needs of their clients, who include entrepreneurs, business owners, and corporate executives.

Led by Financial Advisor Jeremiah Winters as Founder, Managing Partner, CEO, Founders Grove has four professionals, including two advisors, who previously managed over $750 million at Salomon and Ludwin. Joining Winters are:

Kate Atwood (Founder, Managing Partner, President)

Jen Thompson (Chief Operating Officer)

Abbey Sorensen (Director of Client Experience)

“We are pleased to welcome the Founders Grove team to our Dynasty family and thrilled to include a new firm in the steadily expanding Richmond, Virginia market,” said Shirl Penney, CEO and Founder of Dynasty Financial Partners. “Founders Grove impressed us with their deep commitment to their clients, and their embrace of independence as the best means of putting them first. We were also impressed with the team’s desire to build and own their own business, like other Dynasty Network firms, and they felt that being in the Dynasty Network would allow them to be independent but not alone.”

Currently, 55 independent firms representing 370 advisors comprise the Dynasty network, and the firm maintains over $88 billion on its core technology platform.

The Founders Grove team chose its name to reflect the generous and dynamic nature of their clients, who have worked hard to create rich legacies for their communities and families. The firm hopes to offer expert and personalized attention to help them continue to prosper, and even branch out into new endeavors.

On the team’s decision to launch into independence with Dynasty, Winters said: “We knew we needed a partner that would allow us to continue to operate as fiduciaries and Dynasty’s triangulation of advice resonated with us. We want to keep products and client assets and custody separate from advice so that we have the freedom to do what we believe is best for our clients. We wanted a partner that had expertise in technology, cyber security, human resources, payroll, and many other aspects of running a business so our clients could be our primary focus. We couldn’t be more proud to have Founders Grove powered by Dynasty!”

Founders Grove has selected Charles Schwab for custody of their client assets.

For more information, please visit www.fgwp.com.

About Dynasty

Dynasty is a provider of technology-enabled wealth management solutions and business services for financial advisory firms primarily focused on serving high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients. Dynasty provides access to a comprehensive platform of software and technology tools, business services and holistic investment management capabilities through an open-architecture platform delivered via a suite of proprietary and third-party technologies. Dynasty’s technology, tools and services provide advisory firms the supported independence to launch their business, scale their operations and grow their firms — both organically and inorganically — while also allowing them to be more focused on and better equipped to serve their clients.

For more than a decade, Dynasty has championed the benefits of independent wealth management for high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients and has contributed to the movement of assets from traditional brokerage channels to the independent channels of wealth management. As Dynasty is becoming a recognized industry leader, Dynasty has differentiated itself by developing competitive strengths, including a deep understanding of and strong relationship with its clients, a comprehensive offering of services and technology-enabled solutions, the ability to leverage its size and breadth to invest, the flexibility and seamlessness enabled by a modular technology solution, the entrepreneurial culture and experienced and committed management team. Dynasty is committed to continually growing its business by facilitating existing advisory firm clients’ growth, onboarding new clients, increasing the clients’ use of its broader capabilities, launching additional solutions, and facilitating out complementary acquisitions.

For more information, please visit www.dynastyfinancialpartners.com.

