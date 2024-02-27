Founder-Led VC Firm PPVP Launches Members-Only Co-Investment Network ‘PariPassu’

Founding members are the who’s who of commerce & tech, including Brandon Brown, Founder of Grin, Brandin Cohen, Founder of Liquid I.V., and serial entrepreneur Kim Perell

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pari Passu Venture Partners (“PPVP”), a founder-led, founder-backed early-stage venture capital firm investing at the intersection of technology and retail, today announced the launch of PariPassu. A members-only app, the network empowers fellow founders and accredited tech enthusiasts to co-invest in leading startups alongside many of the top global venture capital firms, including Sequoia Capital, Upfront Ventures and Sierra Ventures. Created under-the-radar during Covid, the community is composed of some of the most high-profile leaders in commerce and tech.





Led by Insight Partners and Forbes 30 under 30 alum, Julia Gudish Krieger, PPVP has curated a community of more than 400 e-commerce leaders that have been co-investing in category-defining startups such as Siena AI, Mantle, and OpenBorder. Julia represents the modern-day trifecta: investor, entrepreneur, and mom of three children with serial entrepreneur Jonathan Krieger, co-founder of Bluestone Lane Coffee and Fat Choy (2023 NY Times Restaurant List).

“As founders backing founders, we’re launching PariPassu to create the world’s most powerful network of founder support,” said Julia Gudish Krieger, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of PPVP. “We’re supercharging the value-add on cap tables by eliminating the barrier to entry for operators in the trenches themselves to participate at scale.”

Julia is joined by founding partners Kyle Widrick, whom she serves with on the YPO Metro NY board, and Dylan Whitman. Collectively, the team has created over $200M of enterprise value and allocated hundreds of millions of capital from and alongside top-tier funds. PPVP has unprecedented access to e-commerce tech, given their breadth of experiences across the e-commerce ecosystem. Before PPVP, Kyle and Dylan co-founded BVA Commerce (acquired by Accenture), the largest agency partner of Shopify, working with top brands including Good American, Kylie Cosmetics, Red Bull, and more. Kyle is also the founder of Win Brands Group, an omnichannel retail platform that buys and builds category-defining brands including Homesick, Gravity MiHigh, Love Your Melon, and Qalo. Dylan is the co-founder of Inveterate, a leading SaaS company powering loyalty and memberships for Shopify merchants including True Classic, Liquid IV, and Lashify. Beyond its unfair advantage in e-commerce tech, PPVP’s deep-rooted founder network sources highly-curated investment opportunities spanning consumer tech, AI, and longevity. PPVP also has world-class advisors including Ryan Feit, Founder of SeedInvest, the pioneer equity crowdfunding platform, which he sold to Circle.

“PariPassu offers individuals a way to invest with a deeply experienced and connected venture capital firm. The app provides an intuitive way to diversify a portfolio of stocks and bonds by adding startup investments,” said Ryan Feit, Founder of SeedInvest

“The PariPassu app is a smart and elegant way to access the high-impact deals that top investors strive to get into. I highly recommend it for anyone serious about seed investing,” said Dara Treseder, Angel Investor, Tech Executive, and Board Director

“The network and expertise PPVP brings is truly unmatched. They have opened countless doors for the company that we never would have been able to open on our own,” said Brandon Brown, CEO of Grin, a leading creator management platform.

PariPassu puts PPVP’s mission to action, connecting best-in-class early-stage founders to valuable support at scale. The all-in-one platform enables members to access real-time deals, invest starting at $10k, engage with founders on needs and value-add, and receive portfolio updates in the palms of their hands. Accredited investors can apply to join PariPassu here: http://bit.ly/paripassu-invest.

About Pari Passu Venture Partners

Pari Passu Venture Partners (“PPVP”) is a founder-led, founder-backed early-stage venture capital firm investing in the intersection of technology and retail. Led by Julia Gudish Krieger and joined by founding partners Dylan Whitman and Kyle Widrick, PPVP has deep roots and unmatched expertise in commerce enablement and SaaS businesses. Built by founders and backed by a highly-curated network of industry operators and tech enthusiasts, PPVP provides unrivaled peer perspective and strategic value through experience. The firm’s investments include Siena AI, EdSights, Pack Digital, Daasity, and more. For more information, visit: https://www.ppvp.com/.

