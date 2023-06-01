Founder and CEO of Intuit Credit Karma, Kenneth Lin to Present at Bank of America Global Technology Conference

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, announced today that Kenneth Lin, founder and chief executive officer of Intuit Credit Karma, will present at the Bank of America Global Technology Conference on June 6, 2023.

The fireside chat will begin at 10:00 a.m. pacific time (1:00 p.m. eastern time) and will be available live via audio webcast on Intuit’s investor relations website at https://investors.intuit.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately 24 hours after the presentation ends.

