Foundations A-Z Earns ‘All Green’ Rating from EdReports

Highly rated by EdReports, Learning A-Z’s Foundations A-Z solution is designed to help educators harness the power of the Science of Reading to accelerate student literacy outcomes for K–5 students

TUCSON, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Learning A-Z, a Cambium Learning Group company, is proud to announce that its Foundations A-Z™ comprehensive solution for K-5 foundational skills instruction received an ‘all green’ rating from EdReports, a nonprofit and independent organization that rigorously evaluates and rates K-12 curriculums. The Foundations A-Z solution was designed to help educators harness the power of the Science of Reading to accelerate student literacy outcomes for K–5 students.

​​The EdReports educator-led curriculum review process for supplemental materials includes two gateways that reflect the importance of standards alignment, research-based best practices and other attributes of high-quality curriculum as recommended by educators. The Foundations A-Z solution was highly rated, earning ‘all green,’ indicating the curriculum meets all evaluation criteria.

“ Receiving all green from EdReports showcases our unwavering dedication to delivering meticulously designed and research-based instruction,” said Lisa O’Masta, president of Learning A-Z. “ Learning A-Z is committed to delivering pre-K–6 solutions that inspire curiosity, ensure comprehension, and instill the joy of learning for elementary students. We have centered our products around providing engaging and effective learning opportunities and are proud our products are making a positive, essential impact in the classroom for students and teachers alike.”

Built on the Science of Reading, the Foundations A-Z solution focuses on empowering educators, driving improved student outcomes and supporting joyful learning by delivering explicit and systematic instruction on all foundational reading skills for students in grades K-5. The program provides an engaging and purposeful multimodal experience that encourages active learning through videos, games, interactive activities, and digital decodable books and passages.

The EdReports designation comes on the heels of another significant recognition for the Foundations A-Z solution, earning the Research-Based Design for Instructional Learning Products: Product Certification from Digital Promise. The certification’s assessment certifies that Foundations A-Z is designed according to rigorous and empirical research about learning.

For more information about the Foundations A-Z solution and additional Learning A-Z products, please visit learninga-z.com.

