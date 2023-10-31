Foundation Medicine Named Overall Winner in IDC’s Best in Future of Trust North America Awards

The overall winner is dedicated to transformation in cancer care

NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BestofFutureofTrust–International Data Corporation (IDC) today announced Foundation Medicine as the overall winner of the 2023 IDC Future Enterprise Best in Future of Trust North America Awards for its “Solution for Security, Risk and Compliance” project. The annual award calls for the nomination of organizations that have demonstrated the ability to maintain trust amid the evolving needs of their customers.

IDC’s Future of Trust framework illustrates that Trust is an indicator of the quality of the relationships found between individuals, between organizations, and between individuals and organizations. Competitive edge, customer loyalty, and willingness of consumers to share personal data is a direct result of high trust within organizations. In healthcare and life science (HLS) organizations, trust is a particularly critical component as the HSL industry deals with patient’s lives.

“Implementing Trust is 8% technology and 92% people and process. Foundation Medicine culturally transformed the security, governance, risk, and compliance functions of its business,” said Frank Dickson, group vice president, Security and Trust at IDC. “Now Foundation Medicine is able to leverage a platform as a single source of truth to transfer data securely, manage spreadsheets, communicate the business impact to key stakeholders, and make strategic, risk-informed decisions, all in a much timelier manner than the previous manual process allowed, ultimately making the business more agile, audit-ready, and protected in the long run.”

More about the Best in Future of Trust Award-Winning Project:

Overall Winner: Foundation Medicine’s Solution for Security, Risk and Compliance

Project Details: Foundation Medicine set out to combine risk and compliance by adopting the RiskOptics ROAR platform, which allowed the organization to collapse multiple point products into a singular solution. As a result of this project, Foundation Medicine was able to successfully complete a HIPAA audit, provide external audit support and interaction with subject matters, and produce a single pane of glass view to understand the organization’s compliance posture.

About the Future Enterprise Awards

The world is moving from digital transformation (DX) (as we know it) to Digital First. DX started with transformation from analog to digital. With contextualization, Digital First becomes the next evolution in DX. Digital is a permanent, yet dynamic fixture in this world. Digital First applies to any entity searching for a digital-based capability or enhancement that could improve our lives and desired outcomes. As we anchor ourselves in a digital-first world, one thing is clear. Organizations, private or public, large or small, will need to leverage technologies in an accelerated fashion to thrive. And the ones that can close the new digital gap through the greatest business value impact will become market leaders of tomorrow. These leaders are the Future Enterprises. To learn more about the Future Enterprise Awards, please visit idcdxawards.com.

About IDC

