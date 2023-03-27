<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Forum Energy Technologies Awarded Approximately $25 Million Contract to Provide Desalter Systems to Saudi Aramco

di Business Wire

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET) has been awarded an approximately $25 million contract to design, engineer, and supply four electrostatic desalter systems for an onshore project at the Safaniyah oil field, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The desalter systems will utilize FET’s EDGETM desalting technology, ForuMixTM high efficiency multiphase mixer technology, as well as in-house manufacturing capabilities at FET’s facility in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

Neal Lux, President and Chief Executive Officer, remarked, “This award demonstrates the value FET provides through its extensive technology portfolio and global reach. Building on our technologies’ successful track record, we are pleased to be working with Saudi Aramco on another important project.”

FET is a global company, serving the oil, natural gas, industrial and renewable energy industries. FET provides value added solutions that increase the safety and efficiency of energy exploration and production. We are an environmentally and socially responsible company headquartered in Houston, TX with manufacturing, distribution and service facilities strategically located throughout the world. For more information, please visit www.f-e-t.com.

Contacts

Rob Kukla

Director Investor Relations

281.994.3763

Rob.Kukla@f-e-t.com

