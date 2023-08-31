Fortune Media and Great Place To Work® Name Workato to 2023 Best Medium Workplaces List

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have selected Workato, the leading AI-powered enterprise integration and automation platform, for the 2023 Fortune Best Medium Workplaces™ List. Earning a spot means that Workato is one of the best companies to work for in the country.





To determine the Best Medium Workplaces list, Great Place To Work analyzed the survey responses of over 210,000 employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies with 100 to 999 U.S. employees.

“Being recognized for Workato’s exceptional culture, employees, and collective purpose by a body of professionals that share the same values is a tremendous honor. On behalf of the entire team at Workato, I’d like to thank Great Place to Work and Fortune for showcasing all of the initiatives and programs we’ve created that make us a leader in what we do,” said Carle Quinn, Chief People Officer at Workato. “I’d also like to thank each and every Workato employee who strives to make our workplace inclusive, safe, and above all else, a great place to work.”

The Best Medium Workplaces list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 7.5 million employees this year alone.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

“Any organization can be great, no matter the size of their payroll or the size of their bottom line,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “These remarkable companies know that the high-trust culture they’ve built can compete with companies of any size.”

Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell says, “Fortune congratulates the companies on the 2023 Best Medium Workplaces List, whose business practices prove that it doesn’t take a big headcount to make a big impact.”

Named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for iPaaS, Workato enables enterprises to automate their business processes across the organization by integrating their applications, data, and experiences. Designed with best-in-class security and governance, scalability, performance, and availability, Workato’s low-code, no-code platform makes it easy for IT and business teams to integrate their applications and automate their processes, drawing from thousands of automation “recipes” built by the Workato community. With Workato’s democratized approach to automation and integration, business technologists are empowered to fuel their organization’s digital transformation.

This announcement follows a year of milestones for the company including being named on this year’s Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials™ List, and Fortune Best Workplaces in Bay Area™ List. Workato also celebrated being named to the Forbes Cloud 100 list, announcing its AI@Work capabilities which help drive business efficiencies at scale and a collaboration with OpenAI.

To learn more about Workato and the future of AI and automation, please visit www.workato.com.

About Workato

The leader in AI-powered enterprise automation, Workato helps organizations drive business efficiency at scale without compromising security and governance. Built for Business and IT users, Workato is trusted by over 17,000 of the world’s top brands, including Broadcom, Intuit, and Box. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., Workato is backed by Altimeter Capital, Battery Ventures, Insight Venture Partners, Tiger Global, and Redpoint Ventures. For more information, visit workato.com or connect with us on social media:

About the Fortune Best Medium Workplaces List

Great Place To Work selected the Fortune Best Medium Workplaces List by surveying companies employing 7.5 million people in the U.S. with 1.3 million confidential responses received. Of those, more than 210,000 responses were received from employees at companies eligible for the Best Medium Workplaces list and this ranking is based on that feedback. Company scores are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey.

To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram, or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

About Fortune

The Fortune mission is to change the world by making business better. We achieve that by providing trusted information, telling great stories, and building world-class communities. We measure performance by rigorous benchmarks. And we hold companies accountable. Our goal is to make Fortune a force for good through its second century and beyond. For more information, visit www.fortune.com.

