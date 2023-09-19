Fortune Media and Great Place To Work Name Thumbtack to 2023 Best Workplaces in Technology List, Ranking No. 28

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have selected Thumbtack for the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology™ List. This is Thumbtack’s 4th time being named to this prestigious list. Earning a spot means that Thumbtack is one of the best companies to work for in the country.





The Best Workplaces in Technology award is based on an analysis of survey responses of over 162,000 current employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies in the tech industry.

“We’ve built a culture that enables our employees to do their best work and feel a sense of accomplishment in being able to help our customers, our pros and our business overall,” said P.J. Linarducci, Chief Product Officer at Thumbtack. “Winning this award is a testament to the excellence of our team and their willingness to innovate and constantly improve how we work together to bring our mission to life.”

The Best Workplaces in Technology list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 7.5 million employees this year alone.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

“Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Technology,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “These companies know that it isn’t the industry — but the company — that determines the employee experience. By putting people first, they are reaping the rewards: higher levels of performance, innovation, and customer experience.”

“Fortune congratulates the Best Workplaces in Technology,” says Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell. “Creating a vibrant workplace culture that draws the best talent in technology is vital for the success of the leaders in this highly competitive industry. It is also what’s needed to ignite innovation and deliver best-in-class performance.”

This year, Thumbtack was also named one of Fortune Best Medium Workplaces™ 2023, Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials™, and Fortune Best Workplaces in Bay Area™. The company was also the winner of Transform’s Space Pioneer Award for Workspace Design of the Year and was honored on BuiltIn’s Best Fully Remote Places to Work, and Best Fully Remote Midsize Companies lists.

Visit www.thumbtack.com/careers to learn more about Thumbtack’s culture and job openings.

About Thumbtack

We’re Thumbtack, a technology company helping millions of people confidently care for and improve their homes. Our homeowners get personalized guidance on what to do and when to do it as well as who to hire from our growing community of 300,000 local service businesses. Every day in every county of the U.S., people turn to Thumbtack to complete small fixes, routine maintenance, and major improvements. With over 10 million 5-star projects and counting, we empower homeowners to take control and local businesses to grow. Accomplish more with Thumbtack.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology List

Great Place To Work selected the Best Workplaces in Technology by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than over 162,000 employees from Great Place To Work Certified companies in the technology industry. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. Great Place To Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study. In the last year, 1.3 million survey responses were received, representing the work experiences of 7.5 million employees. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

About Fortune

The Fortune mission is to change the world by making business better. We achieve that by providing trusted information, telling great stories, and building world-class communities. We measure performance by rigorous benchmarks. And we hold companies accountable. Our goal is to make Fortune a force for good through its second century and beyond. For more information, visit www.fortune.com.

Contacts

Laura Arrubla Toro



Press@thumbtack.com