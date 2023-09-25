Fortune Media and Great Place To Work Name Helios Technologies’ Operating Company, Enovation Controls, to 2023 Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production List

SARASOTA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company”), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology announced its operating company Enovation Controls ranked eleventh on the 2023 list of Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production. The Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production award is based on analysis of survey responses from over 74,000 employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies in the manufacturing and production industry. This marks Enovation Controls’ fourth year in a row ranking in the top quartile of the annual list.









“We are proud Enovation Controls earned this ranking for four consecutive years,” said Josef Matosevic, President and Chief Executive Officer of Helios. “Developing our talent from within has been, and will remain, top priority across our family of businesses, in addition to creating environments where learning and new ideas are encouraged.”

The Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 7.5 million employees this year alone.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

“Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “These companies know that it isn’t the industry — but the company — that determines the employee experience. By putting people first, they are reaping the rewards: higher levels of performance, innovation, and customer experience.”

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production List

Great Place To Work selected the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 74,000 employees at Great Place To Work Certified organizations in the manufacturing and production industry. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. Great Place To Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study. In the last year, 1.3 million survey responses were received, representing the work experiences of 7.5 million employees. Read the full methodology.

About Enovation Controls

Enovation Controls is an innovative manufacturer of electronic controls and displays for diverse markets. We are an international leader in fully tailored solutions for engines, engine-driven equipment, and specialty vehicles with a broad range of displays, controls, and instrumentation products. With an internationally diverse team of over 300 employees, we serve customers around the world with global sales, manufacturing, and engineering operations. Enovation Controls also partners directly with OEMs and supports a worldwide network of authorized distributors and system integrators. Visit us at www.enovationcontrols.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine and health and wellness. Helios sells its products to customers in over 90 countries around the world. Its strategy for growth is to be the leading provider in niche markets, with premier products and solutions through innovative product development and acquisition. The Company has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders every quarter since becoming a public company in 1997. For more information please visit: www.heliostechnologies.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

