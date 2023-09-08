Fortune Media and Great Place To Work Name GE Appliances to 2023 Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production List

GE Appliances earns a top spot on the list for a second year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have named GE Appliances, a Haier company, to the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production™ List for the second year in a row.









Earning a spot recognizes GE Appliances as one of the best companies to work for in the country. The Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production award is based on an analysis of survey responses from over 74,000 current employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies in the manufacturing and production industry.

“ We know that building world-class appliances for our consumers and customers starts with world-class people at GE Appliances—and we appreciate all that our employees do each day to design and build products and solutions that help make life easier at home,” said Kevin Nolan, president and CEO of GE Appliances. “ Our long list of industry-first innovations and dedication to always finding a better way have set us apart as a transformative force in the home appliance industry thanks to our team and company culture of entrepreneurship, collaboration, and commitment to making the investments that matter.”

The Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 7.5 million employees this year alone.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

“ Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “ These companies know that it isn’t the industry — but the company — that determines the employee experience. By putting people first, they are reaping the rewards: higher levels of performance, innovation, and customer experience.”

In addition to today’s recognition, over the last year, GE Appliances has earned the Great Place to Work Certification, been named a Best Workplace for Innovators by Fast Company magazine, been selected as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality, and earned multiple recognitions for its leading product innovations and sustainability efforts.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production List

Great Place To Work selected the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 74,000 employees at Great Place To Work Certified organizations in the manufacturing and production industry. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. Great Place To Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study. In the last year, 1.3 million survey responses were received, representing the work experiences of 7.5 million employees. Read the full methodology.

About GE Appliances

At GE Appliances we make the world a better place, and our team is committed to leading in the communities where we live and work. Today, our appliances are in 50 percent of all U.S. homes, and our business is committed to serving every family in the country. We are a purpose-rooted and passion-driven organization that believes there is always a better way. We manufacture and sell products under the Monogram®, Café™, GE Profile™, GE®, Haier, and Hotpoint brands. Our products include refrigerators, freezers, cooking products, dishwashers, washers, dryers, air conditioners and water filtration systems. To learn more about our company, brands, corporate citizenship efforts, economic impact, and working for GE Appliances, visit geappliancesco.com

