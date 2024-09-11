Fortune Media and Great Place To Work Name Fivetran to 2024 Best Workplaces in Technology List, Ranking No. 39

OAKLAND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have selected Fivetran for the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology™ List. This is Fivetran’s third time being named to this prestigious list, this year ranking 39th in the large category. This recognition highlights Fivetran as one of the top workplaces in the country.





The Best Workplaces in Technology award is based on analysis of survey responses of over 149,000 current employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies in the tech industry.

“We’re thrilled to be named a finalist for the Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology List,” said George Fraser, CEO of Fivetran. “Our incredible team is what makes Fivetran a great place to work and we’re grateful for the energy, creativity and dedication they bring every day. This recognition is truly a testament to them and the unique culture we’ve built together.”

The Best Workplaces in Technology list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 8.2 million employees this year alone.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status or other demographic identifier.

“Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Technology,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “These companies not only outperform the average for their industry but have created workplaces that outshine the average in every category, proving the importance of building trust with workers, no matter the industry.”

In 2023, Fivetran also made the Fortune Best Workplaces for Parents™.

About Fivetran

Fivetran, the global leader in data movement, helps customers use their data to power everything from AI applications and ML models, to predictive analytics and operational workloads. The Fivetran platform reliably and securely centralizes data from hundreds of SaaS applications and databases into any cloud destination — whether deployed on-premises, in the cloud or in a hybrid environment. Thousands of global brands, including Autodesk, Condé Nast, JetBlue and Morgan Stanley, trust Fivetran to move their most valuable data assets to fuel analytics, drive operational efficiencies and power innovation. For more info, visit fivetran.com.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology List

Great Place To Work selected the Best Workplaces in Technology by analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 1.3 million employees in the U.S., representing the experiences of over 8.2 million employees in 2023 and 2024. Of those responses, over 149,000 came from employees at Great Place To Work Certified companies in the technology industry, and this ranking is based on that feedback. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. Companies with 10 to 999 employees competed in the small and medium category. Companies with 1,000 or more employees were considered for the large category. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

About Fortune

Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts — those who shape industry, commerce, and society – through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative, and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

