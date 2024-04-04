Fortune Media and Great Place to Work® Name Comcast NBCUniversal One of the Top 10 Companies to Work for in the U.S.

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–For the second year in a row, Great Place To Work® and Fortune Media have recognized Comcast NBCUniversal as one of the top 10 of 100 Best Companies to Work For™ in 2024, ranking the company No. 10 on this year’s list.





It’s an honor to be recognized by Fortune and Great Place to Work alongside many other notable companies for the seventh consecutive year. To determine the 100 Best Companies to Work For, Great Place To Work analyzed the anonymous survey responses of more than half a million employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ U.S. companies with at least 1,000 workers. Companies also submitted essays describing their efforts to offer generous and innovative support for workers, which were validated against the employee survey responses.

“Our employees are at the heart of what make Comcast NBCUniversal a great place to work,” said Mike Cavanagh, President of Comcast Corporation. “We’re honored by this recognition and are proud to have a culture where people can innovate, collaborate, and develop their careers.”

Comcast NBCUniversal was the only media and telecommunications company selected to the 2024 100 Best Companies to Work For list.

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms, we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

Great Place To Work® selected the 100 Best list by gathering and analyzing more than 1.3 million confidential survey responses representing the experiences of 8.2 million U.S. employees. Of those responses, nearly 630,000 were from companies eligible for this list. Companies must be Great Place To Work Certified™ with 1,000 or more employees in the U.S. and cannot be a government agency. Organizations are assessed on their efforts to create generous, supportive, high-performance work experiences for every employee in the organization. Read the full methodology.

To be considered, all companies use the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. To get on this list next year, start here.

