Fortune Media and Great Place To Work® Name AuditBoard to 2024 Best Medium Workplaces List

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have selected AuditBoard for the 2024 Fortune Best Medium Workplaces™ List. This is AuditBoard’s first time being named to this prestigious list. Earning a spot means that AuditBoard is one of the best companies to work for in the country.





To determine the Best Medium Workplaces list, Great Place To Work analyzed the survey responses of over 213,000 employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies with between 100 and 999 U.S. employees.

AuditBoard strives for a company culture where every team member is valued and empowered to bring their full selves to work. For the past two years, AuditBoard has been Great Places to Work certified and recognized by Fortune as one of the Best Workplaces for Millennials in 2022 and 2024. Additionally, Built In ranked AuditBoard as a Best Place to Work in Los Angeles in 2022.

“We are incredibly grateful to our dedicated employees who are key to making this such an amazing place to work,” said Jeff Harper, Chief Human Resources Officer at AuditBoard. “We strive to make working at AuditBoard a meaningful experience for every one of our team members, in all phases of their careers. We celebrate and appreciate all their hard work in earning this recognition.”

The Best Workplaces list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 8.2 million employees this year alone.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

“Some of the strongest work cultures we measure every year come from companies with relatively small headcounts,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “Companies that make this highly competitive list offer the care and support found at companies 10 times their size.”

AuditBoard is the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, compliance, and ESG compliance management. Nearly 50% of the Fortune 500 leverage AuditBoard to move their businesses forward with greater clarity and agility. AuditBoard is top-rated by customers on G2, Capterra, and Gartner Peer Insights, and was recently ranked for the fifth year in a row as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America by Deloitte. To learn more, visit: AuditBoard.com.

