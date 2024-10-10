Home Business Wire Fortune Brands Sets Date for Third Quarter Earnings Announcement and Investor Conference...
Fortune Brands Sets Date for Third Quarter Earnings Announcement and Investor Conference Call

di Business Wire

DEERFIELD, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FBIN–Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: FBIN or “Fortune Brands” or the “Company”), an industry-leading innovation company focused on creating smarter, safer and more beautiful homes and improving lives, will release third quarter 2024 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.


At 5:00 p.m. ET, Chief Executive Officer Nicholas Fink, Chief Financial Officer David Barry, and Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs Leigh Avsec, will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2024 results. A live internet audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Fortune Brands website at https://ir.fbin.com/upcoming-events. It is recommended that listeners log on at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A recorded replay of the call will be made available on the Company’s website shortly after the call has ended.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: FBIN), headquartered in Deerfield, Ill., is a brand, innovation and channel leader focused on exciting, supercharged categories in the home products, security and commercial building markets. The Company’s growing portfolio of brands includes Moen, House of Rohl, Aqualisa, Emtek, Therma-Tru, Larson, Fiberon, Master Lock, SentrySafe, Yale residential and August. To learn more about FBIN, its brands and environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments, visit www.FBIN.com.

