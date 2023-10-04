Home Business Wire Fortune Brands Sets Date for Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Announcement and Investor...
Business Wire

Fortune Brands Sets Date for Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Announcement and Investor Conference Call

di Business Wire

DEERFIELD, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FBIN–Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: FBIN or “Fortune Brands” or the “Company”), an industry-leading home, security and commercial building products company, will release third quarter 2023 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.


At 5:00 p.m. ET, Chief Executive Officer Nicholas Fink, Chief Financial Officer David Barry, and Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs Leigh Avsec, will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2023 results. A live internet audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Fortune Brands website at https://ir.fbin.com/upcoming-events. It is recommended that listeners log on at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A recorded replay of the call will be made available on the Company’s website shortly after the call has ended.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: FBIN), headquartered in Deerfield, Ill., is a brand, innovation and channel leader focused on exciting, supercharged categories in the home products, security and commercial building markets. The Company’s growing portfolio of brands includes Moen, House of Rohl, Aqualisa, Emtek, Therma-Tru, Larson, Fiberon, Master Lock, SentrySafe, Yale and August. To learn more about FBIN, its brands and environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments, visit www.FBIN.com.

Contacts

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACT:

Leigh Avsec

847-484-4211

Investor.Questions@fbhs.com

Articoli correlati

Lattice Wins 2023 AutoTech Breakthrough Award with New Lattice Drive Solution Stack

Business Wire Business Wire -
HILLSBORO, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$LSCC #ADAS--Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that the Lattice Drive™ solution...
Continua a leggere

New Vaunt Mobile App Launches and Expands Access to Private Jet Flights

Business Wire Business Wire -
Vaunt App Members Get Access to Private Jet Flights for Less than $1,000 subscription per Year, No Additional Cost...
Continua a leggere

TechTarget to Announce 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results on November 8, 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
Live Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled to Begin at 5:00 p.m. ET  NEWTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php