Fortune Brands Delivers Solid Third Quarter Results; Raises Mid-Point of Full-Year 2023 Non-GAAP EPS Guidance

Highlights:





Q3 2023 sales were $1.3 billion, an increase of 5 percent over Q3 2022. Organic sales were $1.1 billion, a decrease of 4 percent versus Q3 2022

Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) were $1.07, a decrease of 2 percent versus a year ago; EPS before charges / gains were $1.19, an increase of 3 percent versus Q3 2022

Company raises mid-point of full-year 2023 non-GAAP EPS guidance

Company continues to generate strong operating and free cash flow

Recently acquired brands performing above expectations; integration progressing well

DEERFIELD, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FBIN–Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: FBIN or “Fortune Brands” or the “Company”), an industry-leading home, security and commercial building products company, today announced third quarter 2023 results.

“Our solid sales and margin results reflect the concrete and proactive measures we have taken, which have allowed us to continue outperforming in a tough market, while also accelerating investment in our most critical strategic initiatives,” said Fortune Brands Chief Executive Officer Nicholas Fink. “The actions we took over the past year to better leverage the strength of our organization and sharpen our focus on our leading brands, meaningful innovation, and advantaged channel relationships are driving our results. Fortune Brands Innovations is stronger, more agile, and more aligned than it has ever been. We continue to be confident in our mid- to long-term outlook, which has only been bolstered by the current supply-demand imbalance in the core housing market.”

Third Quarter 2023 Results

($ in millions, except per share amounts; Change compared to prior year)

Unaudited

Total Company Results

Reported Net Sales Operating Income Operating Margin EPS Q3 2023 GAAP $1,261 $196.5 15.6% $1.07 Change 5% 2% (50 bps) (2%) Reported Net Sales Operating Income Before



Charges / Gains Operating Margin



Before Charges / Gains EPS



Before Charges / Gains Q3 2023 Non-GAAP $1,261 $219.9 17.4% $1.19 Change 5% 2% (70 bps) 3%

Segment Results Compared to Prior Year

Water Innovations sales increased primarily due to the Emtek and Schaub acquisition. Water Innovations organic sales decreased due to lower sales volumes. Outdoors sales decreased due to lower sales volumes in the door business. Security sales increased driven by the U.S. and Canadian Yale and August residential smart locks acquisition as well as increased distribution, price and continued growth in the commercial safety and international businesses.

Net Sales Change Operating



Margin Change Operating



Margin Before



Charges/Gains Change Reported Organic Reported Organic Water Innovations $688 $610 8% (4%) 23.9% (10 bps) 24.2% (50 bps) Outdoors $366 $366 (9%) (9%) 14.2% 250 bps 14.8% (170 bps) Security $207 $166 32% 6% 8.2% (660 bps) 16.8% 170 bps

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

The Company exited the quarter with a strong balance sheet, and due to its strong cash flow, repurchased $30 million of shares in the quarter while also deleveraging following the recent acquisition. As of October 25, 2023, the Company has repurchased $150 million of shares in 2023.

As of the end of the third quarter 2023:

Net debt $2.4 billion Net debt to EBITDA before charges / gains 2.6x Cash $453.4 million Amount available under revolving credit facility $1.09 billion

Annual Outlook

The Company is updating its full-year 2023 guidance to reflect current expectations for 2023.

“Our revised financial guidance continues to reflect our expectation of outperformance, both organically and from our recent acquisitions, as well as the impact from the dynamic external environment,” said Fortune Brands Chief Financial Officer David Barry. “As we position Fortune Brands for future shareholder value creation opportunities, we continue to prioritize above-market sales growth, margin preservation and enhancement and cash generation, and our financial results and expectations reflect our commitment to these priorities.”

Revised Full-Year 2023 Guidance

Guidance from Q2 2023 Guidance from Q3 2023 MARKET Global market -7.5% to -5.5% -7.5% to -5.5% U.S. market -7.5% to -5.5% -7.5% to -5.5% U.S. R&R -6% to -4% -6% to -4% U.S. SFNC -14% to -12% -12% to -10% China market -20% to -15% -20% to -18% TOTAL COMPANY FINANCIAL METRICS Net sales -2% to 0% -2% to -1% Net sales [organic] -6% to -4% -6% to -5% Operating margin 16% to 16.5% Around 16% EPS before charges / gains $3.75 to $3.90 $3.80 to $3.90 Cash flow from operations Around $855 million Around $905 million Free cash flow Around $575 million Around $630 million Cash conversion Around 120% Around 130% SEGMENT FINANCIAL METRICS Water Innovations sales -2% to 0% -1% to 0% Water Innovations sales [organic] -6% to -4% -6% to -5% Water Innovations operating margin Around 23.5% Around 23% Outdoors sales -8% to -6% -11% to -9% Outdoors operating margin 13.5% to 14.5% 13% to 13.5% Security sales 13% to 15% 14% to 15% Security sales [organic] -1% to 1% 0% to 1% Security operating margin 14% to 14.5% 14.5% to 15%

For certain forward-looking non-GAAP measures (as used in this press release, EPS before charges / gains and cash conversion), the Company is unable to provide a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measure because the information needed to reconcile these measures is unavailable due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and / or amount of various items that have not yet occurred, including the high variability and low visibility with respect to gains and losses associated with our defined benefit plans and restructuring and other charges, which are excluded from EPS before charges / gains and cash conversion. Additionally, estimating such GAAP measures and providing a meaningful reconciliation consistent with the Company’s accounting policies for future periods requires a level of precision that is unavailable for these future periods and cannot be accomplished without unreasonable effort. Forward-looking non-GAAP measures are estimated consistent with the relevant definitions and assumptions.

Conference Call Details

Today at 5:00 p.m. ET, Fortune Brands will host an investor conference call to discuss results. A live internet audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Fortune Brands website at ir.fbin.com/upcoming-events. It is recommended that listeners log on at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A recorded replay of the call will be made available on the Company’s website shortly after the call has ended.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: FBIN), headquartered in Deerfield, Ill., is a brand, innovation and channel leader focused on exciting, supercharged categories in the home products, security and commercial building markets. The Company’s growing portfolio of brands includes Moen, House of Rohl, Aqualisa, Emtek, Therma-Tru, Larson, Fiberon, Master Lock, SentrySafe, Yale and August. To learn more about FBIN, its brands and environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments, visit www.FBIN.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and those regarding our intent, belief or expectations for our business, operations, financial performance or financial condition in addition to statements regarding our general business strategies, the market potential of our brands, trends in the housing market, the potential impact of costs, including material and labor costs, the potential impact of inflation, expected capital spending, expected pension contributions, the expected impact of acquisitions, dispositions and other strategic transactions including the expected benefits and costs of the separation (the “Separation”) of MasterBrand, Inc. (“MasterBrand”) and the tax-free nature of the Separation, the anticipated impact of recently issued accounting standards on our financial statements, and other matters that are not historical in nature. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans,” “outlook,” “positioned” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Where, in any forward-looking statement, we express an expectation or belief as to future results or events, such expectation or belief is based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections of our management about our industry, business and future financial results, available at the time this press release is issued. Although we believe that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions, they are subject to numerous factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different from those indicated in such statements, including but not limited to: (i) our reliance on the North American and Chinese home improvement, repair and remodel and new home construction activity levels, (ii) the housing market, downward changes in the general economy, unfavorable interest rates or other business conditions, (iii) the competitive nature of consumer and trade brand businesses, (iv) our ability to execute on our strategic plans and the effectiveness of our strategies in the face of business competition, (v) our reliance on key customers and suppliers, including wholesale distributors and dealers and retailers, (vi) risks associated with our ability to improve organizational productivity and global supply chain efficiency and flexibility, (vii) risks associated with global commodity and energy availability and price volatility, as well as the possibility of sustained inflation, (viii) delays or outages in our information technology systems or computer networks, (ix) risks associated with doing business globally, including changes in trade-related tariffs and risks with uncertain trade environments, (x) risks associated with the disruption of operations, (xi) our inability to obtain raw materials and finished goods in a timely and cost-effective manner, (xii) risks associated with strategic acquisitions and joint ventures, including difficulties integrating acquired companies and the inability to achieve the expected financial results and benefits of transactions, (xiii) impairments in the carrying value of goodwill or other acquired intangible assets, (xiv) risk of increases in our defined benefit-related costs and funding requirements, (xv) the uncertainties relating to the impact of COVID-19 on the Company’s business, financial performance and operating results, (xvi) our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel and other labor constraints, (xvii) the effect of climate change and the impact of related changes in government regulations and consumer preferences, (xviii) risks associated with environmental, social and governance matters, (xix) changes in government and industry regulatory standards, (xx) future tax law changes or the interpretation of existing tax laws, (xxi) our ability to secure and protect our intellectual property rights, (xxii) potential liabilities and costs from claims and litigation, (xxiii) our ability to achieve the expected benefits of the Separation of MasterBrand, (xxiv) the risk that we may be required to indemnify MasterBrand in connection with the Separation or that MasterBrand’s indemnities to us may not be sufficient to hold us harmless for the full amount of liabilities for which MasterBrand has been allocated responsibility, (xxv) the potential that the Separation fails to qualify as tax-free for U.S. federal income tax purposes and (xxvi) unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to the transaction, including, without limitation, difficulties that result in the failure to realize expected synergies, efficiencies and cost savings from the transaction within the expected time period (if at all). These and other factors are discussed in Part I, Item 1A “Risk Factors” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. We undertake no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any such obligation to, update or clarify any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, new information or changes to future results over time or otherwise, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release includes measures not derived in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), such as diluted earnings per share from continuing operations before charges / gains, operating income before charges / gains, operating margin before charges / gains, net debt, net debt to EBITDA before charges / gains, sales excluding the impact of acquisitions (organic sales), free cash flow and cash conversion. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure derived in accordance with GAAP and may also be inconsistent with similar measures presented by other companies. Reconciliations of these measures to the applicable most closely comparable GAAP measures, and reasons for the Company’s use of these measures, are presented in the attached pages.

FORTUNE BRANDS INNOVATIONS, INC. (In millions) (Unaudited) Thirteen



Weeks Ended Three Months



Ended Thirty-Nine



Weeks Ended Nine Months



Ended Net sales (GAAP) September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 $ Change % Change September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 $ Change % Change Water $ 688.0 $ 635.1 $ 52.9 8 $ 1,899.2 $ 1,928.7 $ (29.5 ) (2 ) Outdoors 366.4 403.6 (37.2 ) (9 ) 1,031.9 1,184.4 (152.5 ) (13 ) Security 206.8 156.8 50.0 32 533.8 478.0 55.8 12 Total net sales $ 1,261.2 $ 1,195.5 $ 65.7 5 $ 3,464.9 $ 3,591.1 $ (126.2 ) (4 ) RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP OPERATING INCOME TO OPERATING INCOME BEFORE CHARGES/GAINS (In millions) (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks



Ended Three Months



Ended Thirty-Nine



Weeks Ended Nine Months



Ended September 30,



2023 September 30,



2022 $ Change % Change September 30,



2023 September 30,



2022 $ Change % Change WATER Operating income (GAAP) $ 164.2 $ 152.7 $ 11.5 8 $ 434.7 $ 462.7 $ (28.0 ) (6 ) Restructuring charges – 2.9 (2.9 ) (100 ) 1.3 3.8 (2.5 ) (66 ) Other charges/(gains) Cost of products sold 0.1 1.3 (1.2 ) (92 ) 0.3 1.3 (1.0 ) (77 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses – – – – – 0.8 (0.8 ) (100 ) Amortization of inventory step-up (f) 2.0 – 2.0 100 2.0 Operating income before charges/gains (a) $ 166.3 $ 156.9 $ 9.4 6 $ 438.3 $ 468.6 $ (30.3 ) (6 ) OUTDOORS Operating income (GAAP) $ 52.0 $ 47.4 $ 4.6 10 $ 126.2 $ 154.6 $ (28.4 ) (18 ) Restructuring charges – 17.7 (17.7 ) (100 ) 3.1 18.4 (15.4 ) (84 ) Other charges/(gains) – Cost of products sold 1.4 – 1.4 100 (0.4 ) (5.4 ) 5.1 (94 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses 0.1 0.3 (0.2 ) (67 ) – – – – Solar compensation (e) 0.8 1.0 (0.2 ) (20 ) 2.1 2.1 – – Operating income before charges/gains (a) 54.3 66.4 $ (12.1 ) (18 ) 131.0 169.7 $ (38.7 ) (23 ) SECURITY Operating income (GAAP) $ 17.0 $ 23.2 $ (6.2 ) (27 ) $ 37.8 $ 68.7 $ (30.9 ) (45 ) Restructuring charges 3.7 0.5 3.2 640 23.8 0.5 23.3 4,660 Other charges/(gains) Cost of products sold 5.1 – 5.1 100 12.7 – 12.7 100 Amortization of inventory step-up (f) 8.9 – 8.9 NM 8.9 – 8.9 100 Operating income before charges/gains (a) $ 34.7 $ 23.7 $ 11.0 46 $ 83.2 $ 69.2 $ 14.0 20 CORPORATE Corporate expense (GAAP) $ (36.7 ) $ (30.6 ) $ (6.1 ) 20 $ (117.7 ) $ (94.0 ) $ (23.7 ) 25 Restructuring charges – (0.5 ) 0.5 (100 ) 0.7 (0.5 ) 1.2 (240 ) Other charges/(gains) – – Selling, general and administrative expenses 0.1 0.4 (0.3 ) (75 ) 0.2 0.6 (0.4 ) (67 ) ASSA transaction expenses (d) 1.2 – 1.2 NM 18.7 – 18.7 100 General and administrative expenses before charges/gains (a) $ (35.4 ) $ (30.7 ) $ (4.7 ) 15 $ (98.1 ) $ (93.9 ) $ (4.2 ) 4 TOTAL COMPANY Operating income (GAAP) $ 196.5 $ 192.7 $ 3.8 2 $ 481.0 $ 592.0 $ (111.0 ) (19 ) Restructuring charges 3.7 20.6 (16.9 ) (82 ) 28.9 22.2 6.7 30 Other charges/(gains) Cost of products sold 6.6 1.3 5.3 408 12.6 (4.1 ) 16.8 (410 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses 0.2 0.7 (0.5 ) (71 ) 0.2 1.4 (1.3 ) (93 ) Solar compensation (e) 0.8 1.0 (0.2 ) (20 ) 2.1 2.1 – – ASSA transaction expenses (d) 1.2 – 1.2 100 18.7 – 18.7 100 Amortization of inventory step-up (f) 10.9 – 10.9 100 10.9 – 10.9 100 Operating income before charges/gains (a) $ 219.9 $ 216.3 $ 3.6 2 $ 554.4 $ 613.6 $ (59.2 ) (10 ) NM – Not Meaningful (a) (d) (e) (f) For definitions of Non-GAAP measures, see Definitions of Terms page

FORTUNE BRANDS INNOVATIONS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (GAAP) (In millions) (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 453.4 $ 642.5 Accounts receivable, net 578.6 521.8 Inventories 930.0 1,021.3 Other current assets 187.7 274.8 Total current assets 2,149.7 2,460.4 Property, plant and equipment, net 929.2 783.7 Goodwill 1,904.2 1,640.7 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 1,400.0 1,000.8 Other assets 235.0 235.3 Total assets $ 6,618.1 $ 6,120.9 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Short-term debt $ – $ 599.2 Accounts payable 570.4 421.6 Other current liabilities 621.7 523.9 Total current liabilities 1,192.1 1,544.7 Long-term debt 2,829.3 2,074.3 Deferred income taxes 125.5 136.9 Other non-current liabilities 252.2 278.1 Total liabilities 4,399.1 4,034.0 Stockholders’ equity 2,219.0 2,086.9 Total equity 2,219.0 2,086.9 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,618.1 $ 6,120.9

FORTUNE BRANDS INNOVATIONS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited) Thirty-Nine Weeks

Ended Nine Months

Ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Operating activities Net income $ 323.2 $ 577.1 Depreciation and amortization 111.5 142.4 Recognition of actuarial (gains)/losses (2.4 ) 0.4 Non-cash lease expense 23.9 33.8 Deferred taxes (11.5 ) 34.9 Other non-cash items 27.3 44.7 Changes in assets and liabilities, net 363.6 (544.5 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 835.6 $ 288.8 Investing activities Capital expenditures $ (175.7 ) $ (175.1 ) Proceeds from the disposition of assets 2.8 8.1 Cost of acquisitions, net of cash acquired (784.1 ) (214.0 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (957.0 ) $ (381.0 ) Financing activities Increase in debt, net $ 155.1 $ 679.4 Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 8.8 0.6 Treasury stock purchases (120.1 ) (531.1 ) Dividends to stockholders (87.8 ) (109.8 ) Other items, net (16.6 ) (48.0 ) Net cash provided by financing activities $ (60.6 ) $ (8.9 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash $ (7.7 ) $ (26.0 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ (189.7 ) $ (127.1 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash* at beginning of period 648.3 476.1 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash* at end of period $ 458.6 $ 349.0 FREE CASH FLOW Thirty-Nine Weeks

Ended Nine Months Ended 2023 Full Year September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Estimate Cash flow from operations (GAAP) $ 835.6 $ 288.8 $ 880.0-930.0 Less: Capital expenditures 175.7 175.1 250.0-300.0 Free cash flow** $ 659.9 $ 113.7 $ 630.0 *Restricted cash of $3.1 million and $2.1 million is included in Other current assets and Other assets, respectively, as of September 30, 2023 and restricted cash of $1.4 million and $2.3 million is included in Other current assets and Other assets, respectively, as of September 30, 2022. ** Free cash flow is cash flow from operations calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) less capital expenditures. Free cash flow does not include adjustments for certain non-discretionary cash flows such as mandatory debt repayments. Free cash flow is a measure not derived in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that free cash flow provides investors with helpful supplemental information about the Company’s ability to fund internal growth, make acquisitions, repay debt and related interest, pay dividends and repurchase common stock. This measure may be inconsistent with similar measures presented by other companies.

FORTUNE BRANDS INNOVATIONS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (GAAP) (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks

Ended Three Months

Ended Thirty-Nine

Weeks Ended Nine Months

Ended September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 % Change September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 % Change Net sales $ 1,261.2 $ 1,195.5 5 $ 3,464.9 $ 3,591.1 (4 ) Cost of products sold 721.1 716.6 1 2,048.4 2,130.5 (4 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses 321.1 253.1 27 862.6 810.7 6 Amortization of intangible assets 18.8 12.5 50 44.0 35.7 23 Restructuring charges 3.7 20.6 (82 ) 28.9 22.2 30 Operating income 196.5 192.7 2 481.0 592.0 (19 ) Interest expense 33.3 33.0 1 87.9 85.3 3 Other (income), net (9.4 ) (2.8 ) 236 (20.9 ) (5.2 ) 302 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 172.6 162.5 6 414.0 511.9 (19 ) Income tax 36.1 21.1 71 89.8 100.0 (10 ) Income from continuing operations, net of tax $ 136.5 $ 141.4 (3 ) $ 324.2 $ 411.9 (21 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax – 62.8 (100 ) (1.0 ) 165.2 (101 ) Net income $ 136.5 $ 204.2 (33 ) $ 323.2 $ 577.1 (44 ) Net income attributable to Fortune Brands $ 136.5 $ 204.2 (33 ) $ 323.2 $ 577.1 (44 ) Diluted earnings per common share Continuing operations $ 1.07 $ 1.09 (2 ) $ 2.53 $ 3.12 (19 ) Discontinued operations $ – $ 0.48 (100 ) $ – $ 1.25 (100 ) Diluted EPS attributable to Fortune Brands $ 1.07 $ 1.57 (32 ) $ 2.53 $ 4.37 (42 ) Diluted average number of shares outstanding 127.8 130.1 (2 ) 127.9 132.0 (3 )

FORTUNE BRANDS INNOVATIONS, INC. (In millions) (Unaudited) RECONCILIATIONS OF INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX TO EBITDA BEFORE CHARGES/GAINS Thirteen Weeks

Ended Three Months

Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks

Ended Nine Months

Ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 % Change September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 % Change Income from continuing operations, net of tax $ 136.5 $ 141.4 (3 ) $ 324.2 $ 411.9 (21 ) Depreciation * $ 21.0 $ 20.8 1 $ 59.6 $ 61.0 (2 ) Amortization of intangible assets 18.8 12.5 50 44.0 35.7 23 Restructuring charges 3.7 20.6 (82 ) 28.9 22.2 30 Other charges/(gains) 6.8 2.0 240 12.8 (2.7 ) (574 ) ASSA transaction expenses (d) 1.2 – NM 18.7 – NM Solar compensation (e) 0.8 1.0 (20 ) 2.1 2.1 – Amortization of inventory step-up (f) 10.9 – NM 10.9 – NM Interest expense 33.3 33.0 1 87.9 85.3 3 Defined benefit plan actuarial (gains)/losses (2.4 ) 0.3 (900 ) (2.4 ) 0.3 (900 ) Income taxes 36.1 21.1 71 89.8 100.0 (10 ) EBITDA before charges/gains (c) $ 266.7 $ 252.7 6 $ 676.5 $ 715.8 (5 ) * Depreciation excludes accelerated depreciation expense of $5.7 million for the thirteen weeks ended September 30, 2023, and $7.9 million for the thirty-nine weeks ended September 30, 2023. Accelerated depreciation is included in restructuring and other charges/gains. CALCULATION OF NET DEBT-TO-EBITDA BEFORE CHARGES/GAINS RATIO As of September 30, 2023 Short-term debt ** $ – Long-term debt ** 2,829.3 Total debt 2,829.3 Less: Cash and cash equivalents ** 453.4 Net debt (1) $ 2,375.9 For the twelve months ended September 30, 2023 EBITDA before charges/gains (2) (c) $ 912.5 Net debt-to-EBITDA before charges/gains ratio (1/2) 2.6 ** Amounts are per the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet as of September 30, 2023. Three Months

ended Thirty-Nine

Weeks Ended Twelve

Months

Ended December 31,

2022 September 30,

2023 September 30, 2023 Income from continuing operations, net of tax $ 128.2 $ 324.2 $ 452.4 Depreciation*** $ 21.9 $ 59.6 $ 81.5 Amortization of intangible assets 12.6 44.0 56.6 Restructuring charges 10.2 28.9 39.1 Other charges/(gains) 0.3 12.8 13.1 ASSA transaction expenses (d) 3.4 18.7 22.1 Solar compensation (e) – 2.1 2.1 Amortization of inventory step-up (f) – 10.9 10.9 Interest expense 33.8 87.9 121.7 Defined benefit plan actuarial gains (1.6 ) (2.4 ) (4.0 ) Income taxes 27.2 89.8 117.0 EBITDA before charges/gains (c) $ 236.0 $ 676.5 $ 912.5 *** Depreciation excludes accelerated depreciation expense of $7.9 million for the thirty-nine weeks ended September 30, 2023, and $0.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022. Accelerated depreciation is included in restructuring and other charges/gains. NM – Not Meaningful (c) (d) (e) (f) For definitions of Non-GAAP measures, see Definitions of Terms page

Contacts

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACT:



Leigh Avsec



847-484-4211



Investor.Questions@fbhs.com

Read full story here