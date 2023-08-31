Fortune and Great Place To Work® Name Thumbtack to 2023 Best Medium Workplaces List

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have selected Thumbtack, the technology company helping millions of people confidently care for and improve their homes, for the 2023 Fortune Best Medium Workplaces™ List. Earning a spot means that Thumbtack is one of the best companies to work for in the country.





To determine Thumbtack’s ranking as #49 on the Best Medium Workplaces list, Great Place To Work analyzed the survey responses of over 210,000 employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies with 100 to 999 U.S. employees. Based on this year’s results, 96 percent of employees affirm that Thumbtack is a great place to work compared to the average sentiment rating of 89 percent across the entire survey. Beyond that:

95 percent perceive leadership as fair and committed to inclusivity

94 percent feel that managers not only show an interest in their lives outside of work, but actively promote a safe and happy work environment that supports life outside of the workplace; and

94 percent rated Thumbtack’s work environment as friendly and welcoming and affirmed that they have fun and enjoy working alongside fellow Thumbtackers.

“At Thumbtack, our people are our biggest asset — and we know that the success of our business depends on the success of our team,” said Jelena Djordjevic, VP of People at Thumbtack. “When our people feel valued and supported, they come to work as their best selves and do their best work, further magnifying the impact we can have on our pros and consumers. There’s never been a better time to be part of Thumbtack, and we are continuing to invest in our virtual-first, not virtual-only culture, community, and way of working.”

The Best Medium Workplaces list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 7.5 million employees this year alone.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

“Any organization can be great, no matter the size of their payroll or the size of their bottom line,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “These remarkable companies know that the high-trust culture they’ve built can compete with companies of any size.”

Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell says, “Fortune congratulates the companies on the 2023 Best Medium Workplaces List, whose business practices prove that it doesn’t take a big headcount to make a big impact.”

This year, Thumbtack was also named one of Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials™, and Fortune Best Workplaces in Bay Area™. The company was also the winner of Transform’s Space Pioneer Award for Workspace Design of the Year and was honored on BuiltIn’s Best Fully Remote Places to Work, and Best Fully Remote Midsize Companies lists.

To learn more about Thumbtack and their company culture, please visit www.thumbtack.com/careers.

