Home Business Wire Fortive to Present at the Citi Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference
Business Wire

Fortive to Present at the Citi Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference

di Business Wire

EVERETT, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fortive Corporation (“Fortive”) (NYSE: FTV) today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, James A. Lico will be presenting at the Citi Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference on Thursday, February 22nd, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. ET. The audio will be simultaneously webcast and will be archived on www.fortive.com.


ABOUT FORTIVE

Fortive is a provider of essential technologies for connected workflow solutions across a range of attractive end-markets. Fortive’s strategic segments – Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions – include well-known brands with leading positions in their markets. The company’s businesses design, develop, service, manufacture, and market professional and engineered products, software, and services, building upon leading brand names, innovative technologies, and significant market positions. Fortive is headquartered in Everett, Washington and employs a team of more than 18,000 research and development, manufacturing, sales, distribution, service and administrative employees in more than 50 countries around the world. With a culture rooted in continuous improvement, the core of our company’s operating model is the Fortive Business System. For more information please visit: www.fortive.com.

Contacts

Elena Rosman

Vice President, Investor Relations

Fortive Corporation

6920 Seaway Boulevard

Everett, WA 98203

Telephone: (425) 446-5000

Articoli correlati

CORRECTING and REPLACING Availity Achieves CORE Certification on Eligibility & Benefits, Claim Status, Payment & Remittance, Prior Authorization & Referrals, and Health Care Claims...

Business Wire Business Wire -
Accomplishment Demonstrates Commitment to Streamlining Healthcare Revenue CycleJACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Please replace the release dated February 8, 2024, with the...
Continua a leggere

VTEX to Announce Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results on February 27th, 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), the global enterprise digital commerce platform, will release the financial results for its fourth...
Continua a leggere

VTEX to Announce Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results on February 27th, 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), the global enterprise digital commerce platform, will release the financial results for its fourth...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php