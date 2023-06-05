<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Fortive to Present at the 8th Annual TD Cowen Sustainability and Energy...
Business Wire

Fortive to Present at the 8th Annual TD Cowen Sustainability and Energy Transition Conference

di Business Wire

EVERETT, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fortive Corporation (“Fortive”) (NYSE: FTV) today announced that Senior Vice President and General Counsel, Peter C. Underwood, will be presenting at the 8th Annual TD Cowen Sustainability and Energy Transition Conference on Friday, June 9, 2023 at 10:20 a.m. ET. The audio will be simultaneously webcast and will be archived on www.fortive.com.

ABOUT FORTIVE

Fortive is a provider of essential technologies for connected workflow solutions across a range of attractive end-markets. Fortive’s strategic segments – Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions – include well-known brands with leading positions in their markets. The company’s businesses design, develop, service, manufacture, and market professional and engineered products, software, and services, building upon leading brand names, innovative technologies, and significant market positions. Fortive is headquartered in Everett, Washington and employs a team of more than 18,000 research and development, manufacturing, sales, distribution, service and administrative employees in more than 50 countries around the world. With a culture rooted in continuous improvement, the core of our company’s operating model is the Fortive Business System. For more information please visit: www.fortive.com.

Contacts

Elena Rosman

Vice President, Investor Relations

Fortive Corporation

6920 Seaway Boulevard

Everett, WA 98203

Telephone: (425) 446-5000

Articoli correlati

Yext to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Business Wire Business Wire -
Senior executives will also be available for one-on-one meetings with attending investors.NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Answers...
Continua a leggere

Blue Apron to Participate in Fireside Chat at TD Cowen’s Future of the Consumer Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) announced today that Linda Findley, Blue Apron’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will...
Continua a leggere

Li-Cycle to Host Investor Meetings on June 6, 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) (“Li-Cycle” or the “Company”), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Yext to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Business Wire