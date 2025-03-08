Fortive to Present at J.P. Morgan 2025 Industrials Conference

EVERETT, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fortive Corporation ("Fortive") (NYSE: FTV) today announced that James A. Lico, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Olumide Soroye, President and Chief Executive Officer of Intelligent Operating Solutions and Advanced Healthcare Solutions, will be presenting at the J.P. Morgan 2025 Industrials Conference on Thursday, March 13th, 2025 at 8:15 a.m. ET (5:15 a.m. PT). The audio will be simultaneously webcast and will be archived on www.fortive.com.

ABOUT FORTIVE

Fortive is a provider of essential technologies for connected workflow solutions across a range of attractive end-markets. Fortive’s strategic segments - Intelligent Operating Solutions, Advanced Healthcare Solutions, and Precision Technologies - include well-known brands with leading positions in their markets. The company’s businesses design, develop, service, manufacture, and market professional and engineered products, software, and services, building upon leading brand names, innovative technologies, and significant market positions. Fortive is headquartered in Everett, Washington and employs a team of more than 18,000 research and development, manufacturing, sales, distribution, service and administrative employees in more than 50 countries around the world. With a culture rooted in continuous improvement, the core of our company’s operating model is the Fortive Business System. For more information please visit: www.fortive.com.

