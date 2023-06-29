Fortive Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

EVERETT, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fortive Corporation (“Fortive”) (NYSE: FTV) today announced that it will webcast its earnings conference call for the second quarter 2023 on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET and lasting approximately 1 hour.





The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be webcast on the “Investors” section of Fortive’s website, www.fortive.com, under “Events/Presentations.” A replay of the webcast will be available at the same location shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

You can access the conference call by dialing 888-440-6928 within the U.S. or 646-960-0328 outside the U.S. a few minutes before 12:00 p.m. ET and notifying the operator that you are dialing in for Fortive’s earnings conference call (access code 6922572).

A digital recording of the conference call will be available two hours after the conclusion of the call until Wednesday, August 9, 2023. You can access the conference call replay on the “Investors” section of Fortive’s website, www.fortive.com, under “Events/Presentations,” or by dialing 800-770-2030 within the U.S. or 647-362-9199 outside the U.S. (access code 6922572).

Fortive’s earnings press release, the webcast slides and other related presentation materials will be posted to the “Investors” section of Fortive’s website under “Quarterly Results”.

Fortive is now in its “quiet period”. This quiet period will be in place until fiscal second quarter 2023 earnings are released on July 26, 2023. During this time, Fortive will not be interacting with the investment community.

ABOUT FORTIVE

Fortive is a provider of essential technologies for connected workflow solutions across a range of attractive end-markets. Fortive’s strategic segments—Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions—include well-known brands with leading positions in their markets. The company’s businesses design, develop, service, manufacture, and market professional and engineered products, software, and services, building upon leading brand names, innovative technologies, and significant market positions. Fortive is headquartered in Everett, Washington and employs a team of more than 18,000 research and development, manufacturing, sales, distribution, service and administrative employees in more than 50 countries around the world. With a culture rooted in continuous improvement, the core of our company’s operating model is the Fortive Business System. For more information please visit: www.fortive.com.

Contacts

Elena Rosman



Vice President, Investor Relations



Fortive Corporation



6920 Seaway Boulevard



Everett, WA 98203



Telephone: (425) 446-5000