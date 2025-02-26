Fortive Announces Appointment of Gregory Moore to Its Board of Directors

EVERETT, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fortive Corporation ("Fortive") (NYSE: FTV) today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has appointed Gregory Moore, M.D., Ph.D., as a director of Fortive, effective February 26, 2025, with the size of the Board expanded from nine to ten members. In addition, Dr. Moore was appointed to the Compensation Committee and Nominating and Governance Committee.

Shar Dubey, Chair of the Board, said, “We are excited to welcome Greg to the Board of Directors during this important time in Fortive’s evolution. Greg brings over 20 years of healthcare experience and a deep background in AI and digital transformation, as well as significant executive leadership and public board experience, that will be valuable as Fortive accelerates its innovation velocity and AI-powered growth strategies.”

Dr. Moore is an engineer and physician, board certified in Diagnostic Radiology, Neuroradiology and Clinical informatics. He most recently served as the Corporate Vice President of Microsoft Health & Life Sciences at Microsoft from 2019 to 2023. Prior to Microsoft, Dr. Moore served as the Vice President and Founder of Google Cloud Healthcare & Life Sciences at Google from 2016 to 2019. He currently serves as a Senior Advisor to Gates Ventures and as an Associate Fellow at Stanford University’s Center for Artificial Intelligence in Medicine and Imaging. Dr. Moore holds a PhD in Radiological Sciences from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and MD from Wayne State University School of Medicine. Dr. Moore also serves as a member of the Board of Directors at DaVita Inc.

“Fortive’s clear sense of purpose and unwavering dedication to essential technologies that enhance safety and productivity in operating environments around the world truly resonate with me,” said Dr. Moore. “I am delighted to be joining the Board and look forward to working alongside my fellow directors and the executive team to oversee the execution of strategy and technology initiatives that expand access to innovation and drive meaningful impact, and to contribute to the creation of sustainable value for all stakeholders.”

James A. Lico, Fortive’s Chief Executive Officer, President and Director, stated, “Greg’s established accomplishments in revolutionizing healthcare with innovative technologies make him an ideal addition to the Fortive Board. We look forward to benefiting from his unique insights and passion for innovation.”

Olumide Soroye, current President and CEO of Fortive’s Intelligent Operating Solutions and Advanced Healthcare Solutions segments, stated, “Greg is a fantastic addition to our terrific board of directors. His deep passion for improving safety, productivity, and quality of care in healthcare operations around the world is perfectly aligned with our shared purpose at Fortive. Greg’s record of thought leadership and successful deployment of data science and AI-powered solutions will accelerate execution of our roadmap to unlock new value for our customers and shareholders.”

ABOUT FORTIVE

Fortive is a provider of essential technologies for connected workflow solutions across a range of attractive end-markets. Fortive’s strategic segments - Intelligent Operating Solutions, Advanced Healthcare Solutions, and Precision Technologies - include well-known brands with leading positions in their markets. The company’s businesses design, develop, service, manufacture, and market professional and engineered products, software, and services, building upon leading brand names, innovative technologies, and significant market positions. Fortive is headquartered in Everett, Washington and employs a team of more than 18,000 research and development, manufacturing, sales, distribution, service and administrative employees in more than 50 countries around the world. With a culture rooted in continuous improvement, the core of our company’s operating model is the Fortive Business System. For more information please visit: www.fortive.com.

