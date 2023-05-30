Fortis Private Bank Selects Q2 PrecisionLender to Modernize its Approach to Client Relationship Pricing

Q2’s premier relationship pricing and profitability solution will help Fortis’ front-line teams structure, price and negotiate profitable deals while strengthening relationships

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, announced today that Fortis Private Bank (“Fortis”) has selected Q2 PrecisionLender™, Q2’s relationship pricing and profitability solution for commercial lending institutions, to strengthen its client relationships and increase deal profitability.

Based in Denver, Colorado, Fortis is a $1.4 billion commercial bank focused on delivering an exceptional client experience and service to small and medium-sized businesses (SMB).

“Q2 PrecisionLender has established a reputation in the industry as having the best relationship pricing application in the market today, and we expect the solution to help Fortis significantly grow our market share by delivering superior service to small-to-medium-sized businesses,” said Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Chris Luce. “I’m confident that Q2 PrecisionLender will be a winner for our clients, especially since our Chief Financial Officer Mark Olson implemented the solution at a number of financial institutions and has seen firsthand how powerful it is in empowering relationship managers to offer the most competitive pricing for clients.”

Q2 PrecisionLender is used by some of the largest banks in the U.S. and financial institutions of all sizes. Its intelligent virtual analyst, Andi®, augments bankers’ strengths with the latest technology and data, delivering recommendations on different structures and tactics, while the deal is being priced and negotiated. The solution empowers client relationship managers with actionable, real-time insights and coaching to structure, price and negotiate stronger, more profitable deals.

“Q2 is excited to partner with Fortis Private Bank to help their client team grow relationships and increase profitability,” said Dallas Wells, SVP of Product Management, Q2. “We look forward to working alongside the Fortis team as they modernize their approach to relationship pricing with Q2 PrecisionLender to achieve a more profitable commercial portfolio.”

Q2 PrecisionLender is a part of Q2 Catalyst, a suite of best-in-class commercial banking solutions, and supports Q2’s strategic approach to innovation.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a leading provider of digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. Q2 enables its financial institutions and fintech companies to provide comprehensive, secure, data-driven digital client engagement solutions – from consumers to small businesses and corporate clients. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter to stay up-to-date.

About Fortis Private Bank

Fortis is a high-growth $1.4 billion commercial bank serving small- to medium-sized businesses in Colorado and Utah. Its clients have direct access to bankers and decision-makers, who work with clients to understand their specific needs and offer customized financial solutions. More information about Fortis is available at www.fortispb.com.

