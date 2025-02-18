Fortanix Releases 2025 GenAI Data Security Report: Majority of Enterprises Under Pressure to Deploy AI Solutions, Escalating Data Security Risks

Survey of 1,000 Executives Reveals 97% of Companies Block or Restrict GenAI Usage, Yet 64% Respondents Access AI Tools via Personal Email

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fortanix, Inc., the leader in data-first cybersecurity and a Confidential Computing pioneer, today announced its 2025 State of Data Security in GenAI Report, which reveals key insights around GenAI usage, organizational deployment plans, and data security risks. Of those surveyed, 97% said their company plans to either buy or build a GenAI solution to automate business processes or create new revenue streams. At the same time, 87% of security executives reported a breach in the past 12 months. Organizations must ultimately secure data across multiple owners, applications, environments, and geographies. While encryption is the last line of defense, and a compliance and regulatory necessity, traditional security tools are outdated, designed for a world that no longer exists.

Companies are Restricting GenAI Use; Respondents Still Access GenAI for Work

The report finds that 97% of companies block or restrict GenAI usage, and 89% of the respondents believe that such controls on usage are successful.

Yet, the report reveals that 95% of professionals use some form of AI.

Further, the data shows that 66% of respondents use GenAI for work, with 64% using personal email accounts to access the tools

Other findings in Fortanix’s 2025 State of Data Security in GenAI report shine a light on deployment trends:

Companies across the board are looking to deploy GenAI with 74% of executives under pressure to deploy it imminently and 88% even have a budget allocated for GenAI.

A greater number of Line of Business (LOB) executives (82%) and IT executives (81%) said their company is under pressure to deploy a GenAI solution than security executives (56%).

The top three sources of pressure for respondents to deploy GenAI include executive leadership, board of directors, and competition.

When asked about top deployment concerns, LOB, IT, and security executives all listed model accuracy as either their first or second top concern. However, IT executives were the only group to rank data security and privacy as a top concern.

"The data clearly shows that nothing is going to stand in the way of organizations moving forward with GenAI deployment this year despite many organizations not fully grasping the complex data security issues surrounding the technology," said Anuj Jaiswal, chief product officer at Fortanix. "With Fortanix, however, organizations can deploy GenAI applications with confidence by replacing rigid, outdated practices and tools with a unified, scalable platform—built on confidential computing—that empowers them to manage encryption and key management from a single interface.”

Fortanix’s State of Data Security in GenAI 2025 report is available for download here or visit us www.fortanix.com to learn more about how Fortanix can help secure your GenAI initiatives.

About Fortanix

Fortanix is the global leader in data-first cybersecurity and a Confidential Computing pioneer. Fortanix transforms data security by replacing rigid, outdated practices and tools with a unified, scalable platform. It empowers enterprises to manage data encryption and key management from a single interface, securing data across on-prem and multi-cloud environments—whether at rest, in transit, or in use. Trusted by leading brands and government agencies, Fortanix mitigates the impact from breaches, enables PQC readiness, simplifies compliance with global data privacy and security regulations, reduces operational complexity and total cost of ownership. For more information, visit www.fortanix.com.

BOCA Communications for Fortanix

Fortanix@bocacommunications.com