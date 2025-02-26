Fortanix Enhances Data-First Security Platform to Secure Against Escalating AI and Quantum Computing Threats

New discover, assess, and remediate capabilities include the latest NIST quantum-resistant algorithms as promoted by the National Security Agency (NSA) to enhance data encryption and key management

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fortanix, Inc., the leader in data-first cybersecurity and a Confidential Computing pioneer, today announced new capabilities to its data encryption and key management platform. Even as organizations struggle to manage the rising costs and complexity of data security, advances in AI and quantum computing will render current protections obsolete. Quantum computers will be able to break most widely used public key cryptographic algorithms, putting long-term sensitive data at risk, and recent innovations in the field signal it could happen sooner than expected—customer information, PII, employee records, and proprietary company and product details are vulnerable. For example, encrypted data is being stolen today with the intent to decrypt it in the future, once quantum computing becomes available.

In response to rapidly escalating risks, the NSA and NIST introduced new quantum-resistant cryptographic algorithms last quarter. Fortanix has incorporated the full suite of CNSA 2.0 algorithms into its data encryption and key management platform, and now supports:

Leighton-Micali Signature (LMS)

Xtended Merkle Signature Scheme (XMSS)

Advanced Encryption Standard (AES)

Secure Hash Algorithm (SHA)

CRYSTALS-Kyber (ML-KEM)

CRYSTALS-Dilithium (ML-DSA)

Companies that use the Fortanix platform for their data encryption and key management will benefit immediately:

Mitigates the risk—and associated costs—of exposing companies' most valuable data to advanced AI and quantum computing threats.

Accelerates regulatory compliance: the U.S. government's NSM-10 requires agencies to develop a plan to transition to new algorithms within one year of updated standards, with full migration by 2035. Additionally, regulations such as PCI DSS 4.0, effective April 2025, already mandate strict adherence to secure cryptographic protocols.

Meets the growing demand from both the market and consumers for robust data security when engaging with or transacting through a company's technology.

"The start of a PQC readiness journey is far from trivial—understanding where and how cryptography is applied is extremely complex," said Anuj Jaiswal, Chief Product Officer at Fortanix. "Most enterprises lack full, immediate visibility into their cryptographic footprint. With Fortanix, enterprises can not only discover and assess the risk of cryptographic assets that are not quantum resistant, but they can also achieve needed crypto agility to do PQC transition at scale."

"With NIST setting firm deadlines—2030 for initial adoption of post-quantum cryptography and 2035 for full phase-out of legacy algorithms—organizations can't afford to delay their PQC transition journeys," said Tomas Gustavsson, chief public key infrastructure officer at Keyfactor. "These deadlines are designed to drive a proactive shift towards ensuring all organizations are prepared before quantum-enabled breaches are a reality. All organizations have a leg in the race against quantum threats, meaning all must act now to ensure a smooth transition. Keyfactor is proud to partner with Fortanix to give organizations the tools they need to stay ahead of this critical shift."

Additional Resources

For more information on Fortanix's post-quantum readiness capabilities:

Visit Fortanix's post-quantum readiness page.

Learn how to future-proof post-quantum data risks with this solution brief.

Read the “Preparing for Post-Quantum Cryptography” whitepaper.

About Fortanix

Fortanix is the global leader in data-first cybersecurity and a Confidential Computing pioneer. Fortanix transforms data security by replacing rigid, outdated tools with a unified, scalable platform. It empowers enterprises to manage data encryption and key management from a single interface, securing data across on-prem and multi-cloud environments—whether at rest, in transit, or in use. Trusted by leading brands and government agencies, Fortanix mitigates the impact from breaches, enables PQC readiness, simplifies compliance with global data privacy and security regulations, and reduces operational complexity and total cost of ownership. For more information, visit www.fortanix.com.

BOCA Marketing for Fortanix

Fortanix@bocamarketing.com