Fortanix Brings Industry-Leading Data Security Solutions to Help Japanese Enterprises Prevent Data Breaches and Protect Sensitive Data

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fortanix® Inc., a leader in data-first cybersecurity and pioneer of Confidential Computing, today announced an expanded presence in the Japanese market, by bringing its industry-leading data security solutions for enterprises, as data security needs evolve due to increased migration to the cloud. The company will exhibit its hybrid, multi-cloud data security capabilities at Security Days Spring 2024, which takes place March 12-15 in Tokyo.





“Japan is one of the top economies in the world, with many leading enterprises across industries that demand the highest level of data security,” said Anand Kashyap, CEO and co-founder of Fortanix. “As businesses increasingly move to multi-cloud and hybrid environments, they face data security threats from many angles and realize that perimeter and end point security alone is just not adequate. Japan is a very important market for us and we are thrilled to help Japanese businesses address these challenges with our data first approach to cybersecurity, and build on the momentum we’ve already created around the world.”

Fortanix Data Security Manager (DSM) protects and secures data wherever it is, and helps organizations with data exposure management across multi-cloud and hybrid application environments. The platform delivers several capabilities such as Enterprise Key Management, Data Masking and Tokenization, Secrets Management, Code Signing, Confidential AI and Data Search, Post Quantum Cryptography, and others.

“When migrating our in-house OA system to the cloud, implementing security functions to ensure data confidentiality was a major challenge,” said Nobuhito Hanada, Deputy General Manager of the Infrastructure Development Department of JCB Corporation, a pioneer in the Japanese payment industry and operator of Japan’s only international credit card brand. “By implementing Fortanix DSM, we were able to secure data in SaaS applications such as Fortanix partner DreamArts’ SmartDB. By encrypting the information and allowing it to be managed by the user company, we were able to create a more secure OA infrastructure.”

“SmartDB integration with Fortanix DSM helped us to make the solution truly enterprise-grade, ensuring the highest-level of security for sensitive customer data,” says DreamArts CEO Taka Yamamoto.

Recognized as a pioneer and expert in Confidential Computing and other privacy enhancing technologies, Fortanix is also a key contributor, through alliances with government and some of the largest companies in the world, in the advancement and development of safe and trustworthy Artificial Intelligence technologies, particularly for the most advanced AI systems.

Leveraging Key Partnerships

Fortanix enters the Japan market with support from two strong partners including Macnica Inc., an ALTIMA company, which connects leading-edge technologies with its own intelligence to provide world-class technology services and solutions, and solution partner DreamArts, one of Japan’s upstart software companies providing SaaS products for enterprise customers.

“Fortanix’s entry in Japan is very timely for all Japanese companies and organizations facing the need to address increasingly complex security environments driven by the proliferation of multi-cloud adoption for IaaS and SaaS,” said Mr. Hideomi Ozaki, Vice President at Macnica, Inc., an ALTIMA company. “Fortanix is being used by some of the largest global brands in the industry, and now Japanese enterprises can benefit from their industry leading data security solutions as well.”

Fortanix at Security Days Spring 2024

Fortanix will serve as a Bronze Sponsor of Security Days Spring 2024 in Tokyo, which takes place March 12-15 at JP Tower Hall & Conference. Senior officers from Fortanix will be on hand to showcase its solutions at booth No. 14.

Specifically, Fortanix will provide demos of its Data Security Manager (DSM) platform, along with key capabilities including External Key Manager. For more information on Security Days Spring 2024 Tokyo, visit the event website.

About Fortanix

Fortanix is a global leader in data security. We prioritize data exposure management, as traditional perimeter-defense measures leave your data vulnerable to malicious threats in hybrid multicloud environments. Our unified data security platform makes it simple to discover, assess, and remediate data exposure risks, whether it’s to enable a Zero Trust enterprise or to prepare for the post-quantum computing era. We empower enterprises worldwide to maintain the privacy and compliance of their most sensitive and regulated data, wherever it may be.

At Fortanix, we bring together the very best people in service of our mission including recognized industry pioneers and experts in cryptography and Confidential Computing. We’re also proud to be Great Place to Work certified. Fortanix – Data Exposure Management for the Modern Enterprise. For more information, visit www.fortanix.com.

