Forsta, a Technology Company, Adds Insight Culture to its Growing Portfolio of Technology Customers in Germany

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Forsta, the leading technology company in transforming the human experience (HX) across customer, employee, patient, member and consumer journeys, today announced it has expanded its portfolio of technology customers in the DACH region via the addition of Insight Culture, a consulting agency with a focus on ethnographic market research since its foundation in 1999.





Insight Culture will implement Forsta’s Human Experience (HX) Platform technology to deliver modern market research activities for their clients.

“We’re very excited to leverage Forsta’s solution with our clients,” said Nelly Kern, Research Director at Insight Culture. “Our business is focused on uncovering insights that open up relevant business opportunities and, with Forsta, we’re equipped to add more power to that promise.”

Forsta’s HX Platform is built on 30 years of technology expertise in market research, customer and employee experience. In addition to quantitative and qualitative research technology solutions, the platform combines digital functions for storytelling and data visualization as well as tactical and strategic action management. Utilizing the platform, researchers can collect, analyze, visualize and act on data about assessments, opinions, sensitivities and behavioral intentions on a unified platform.

“We are thrilled to begin this engagement with Insight Culture as we continue to grow our footprint in this critically important region,” said Michael Lersch, managing director for Forsta Deutschland. “Technology is fundamental to the collection, evaluation and analysis of large data sets in market research and customer experience. The Forsta HX platform and our team of experts will help Insight Culture and its clients to tap into the experiences of their audiences and ultimately deepen those connections to drive greater value.”

For more information about the full range of technology solutions available on Forsta’s HX Platform, visit https://www.forsta.com/de/.

About Forsta – A Technology Company

Forsta, a technology company, powers the HX (Human Experience) Platform – a comprehensive experience and research technology platform that breaks down the silos between CX (Customer Experience), Employee Experience (EX), and Market Research – so that companies can get a deeper, more complete understanding of the experiences of their audiences. Forsta’s technology, combined with its team of expert consultants, helps thousands of organizations across a variety of industries, including financial services, hospitality, market research, professional services, retail, and technology. Forsta is recognized as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Voice of the Customer. Forsta is a PG Forsta company.

About PG Forsta

PG Forsta provides the technology and expertise to help organizations get a deeper, more complete understanding of the experiences of their audiences. The company powers the HX (Human Experience) Platform – a comprehensive experience and research technology platform that breaks down the silos between CX (Customer Experience), Employee Experience (EX), Patient Experience (PX) and Market Research. It serves a variety of industries, including healthcare, financial services, hospitality, market research, professional services, retail, and technology.

About Insight Culture

Insight Culture is a group of cultural experts who uncover, interpret and translate apparent complexity into meaningful reality. They decode cultural behaviors and nuances into actionable insights opening up relevant business opportunities.

Contacts

Media



Nick Hinds



VP of Global Marketing



nick.hinds@forsta.com