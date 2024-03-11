Forrester’s CX Summit North America 2024 Tackles Balancing GenAI With Human Capabilities To Deliver Exceptional Customer Experiences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced the full conference agenda for its CX Summit North America event being held in Nashville, Tennessee, and digitally on June 17–20, 2024. According to Forrester, 40% of B2C marketing executives in the US were already exploring generative AI (genAI) use cases at the end of last year, but as business leaders use this technology to improve customer experiences, amplify marketing efforts, and enhance digital properties, they must strike the right balance between uniquely human capabilities, such as empathy, trust, and emotion, and deploying genAI tools.





CX Summit North America will provide actionable advice to customer experience (CX), B2C marketing, and digital leaders to help blend genAI with human capabilities to deliver experiences that drive greater customer trust and loyalty. This year’s Summit will also honor winners of Forrester’s 2024 North American Customer Obsession Awards, which recognize organizations that are implementing successful strategies to deliver outstanding customer experiences and accelerate business outcomes.

Noteworthy event sessions include:

Forge Boundless Experiences With Humans + AI. In this keynote, learn how to combine the power of AI with human capabilities to create differentiated customer experiences.

Don’t Get Canceled: Overcoming GenAI Consumer Backlash. This session will uncover the factors fueling the consumer backlash against AI, as well as ways for brands to control how they can deploy genAI responsibly.

Align To Win: CX, Digital, And Marketing. This keynote will reveal how alignment between the customer-facing functions of CX, digital, and marketing drives business growth.

Leveraging AI To Drive Customer Loyalty. This session will explore how customer loyalty will be impacted by AI over the next five years.

Introducing Your Future AI Consumer. This keynote will examine the latest data to understand the relationship between brands and consumers in the world of AI.

“ Generative AI is having a transformative impact on customer experiences,” said Rick Parrish, event host and VP, research director at Forrester. “ While it’s imperative for business leaders to understand the promise of AI for CX, marketing, and digital, they must not overlook the human element. At CX Summit North America, leaders will learn how to create experiences that foster customer trust and loyalty by harnessing the power of both humans and AI.”

In-person attendees at CX Summit North America can experience facilitated discussions, consulting workshops, and special sessions. They will also have access to several unique programs, including Forrester’s CX certification course, the Forrester Women’s Leadership Program, and the Executive Leadership Exchange, an invitation-only program for CX, marketing, and digital executives.

