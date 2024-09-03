Forrester To Recognise Return On Integration Honours And Programme Of The Year Winners At Its B2B Summit EMEA 2024

Award winners will share how cross-functional alignment is accelerating their business growth

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) will recognise Shell Fleet Solutions as the 2024 recipient of its B2B Return On Integration (ROI) Honours at B2B Summit EMEA, taking place October 7–9, 2024, in London. The organisation will be recognised for delivering impactful customer experiences (CX) and aligning its marketing and sales functions to drive company growth. Forrester will also honour this year’s B2B Programme of the Year (POY) winners, Infocert and Cora Systems, for bringing customer-focus across marketing and sales functions.





B2B Summit EMEA is the leading event for B2B marketing and sales leaders to explore new research insights, frameworks, and best practices to achieve cross-functional alignment, and evolve their go-to-market approaches to implement revenue process transformation. At the event, honourees will present how they have implemented functional alignment centered on creating customer value and growth and launched integrated global campaigns to achieve business outcomes.

This year’s ROI Honours winner, Shell Fleet Solutions, a global leader in business mobility, adopted an automated, data-driven marketing approach to better serve the needs of its customers. In its keynote session, Shell Fleet Solutions will discuss how the firm combined account, contact and buying group behavioural data in an automated way, and used calculated insights to better understand its customers’ behaviours, improve sales and marketing alignment, and increase customer value.

“To sustain long-term growth, we moved from a lead-centric to an opportunity-centric marketing approach. This allowed us to obtain insights into buying groups and better understand our overall customers’ behaviour,” said Angela Scaueru, global customer dialogue manager at Shell Fleet Solutions. “We took two important steps to drive value. First, we recognised intent signals from contacts and bundled these signals at the account level to share with Sales. Secondly, we implemented an automated modular content engine to deliver personalisation based on both account and contact behaviour. This optimised our customer experience, identified new sales opportunities, and enhanced sales and marketing alignment.”

The Programme of the Year winners will also share their success stories at B2B Summit EMEA:

Infocert will discuss how it has transformed its lead management process by improving alignment between sales and marketing.

will discuss how it has transformed its lead management process by improving alignment between sales and marketing. Cora Systems will highlight how it has increased the quality and quantity of its leads by transforming its pipeline generation strategy.

“This year’s ROI Honours and Programme of the Year winners are perfect examples of how strong cross-functional alignment can positively impact company performance and growth,” said Simon Daniels, principal analyst at Forrester. “At B2B Summit EMEA, attendees will benefit from hearing Shell Fleet Solutions, Infocert and Cora Systems share their success stories on stage, as well as attending a series of interactive sessions that provide insight into how industry peers are revolutionising their B2B strategy.”

Resources:

About Forrester

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We help leaders across technology, customer experience, digital, marketing, sales, and product functions use customer obsession to accelerate growth. Through Forrester’s proprietary research, consulting, and events, leaders from around the globe are empowered to be bold at work — to navigate change and put their customers at the center of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Our unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 700,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective research methodologies, including Forrester Wave™ evaluations; and the shared wisdom of our clients. To learn more, visit Forrester.com.

Contacts

Press contacts:



Hannah Segvich



hsegvich@forrester.com