Home Business Wire Forrester to Present at FlowFest’24: Insights on Automation Trends, AI, and the...
Business Wire

Forrester to Present at FlowFest’24: Insights on Automation Trends, AI, and the Future of Business Orchestration

di Business Wire

ZURICH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bpmnFlowFest’24, the leading conference dedicated to business orchestration and process automation, is set to take place on October 15, 2024, starting at 15:00 CET / 09:00 EST. Hosted by Flowable, this annual, free online event will unite industry experts and thought leaders from around the world. It is a must-attend for professionals seeking to explore the latest advancements in business orchestration and automation across three streams: Tech, Innovation, and Business.




This year’s agenda is brimming with insightful sessions that will provide participants with a deep understanding of emerging trends. Highlights include a Forrester keynote on automation trends and the rise of the AI agent, an exploration of Gartner’s newly introduced Business Orchestration and Automation Technologies (BOAT) framework, the transformative impact of artificial intelligence, and its real-world applications in business settings.

Attendees will gain exclusive access to 12 sessions by industry-leading experts, offering invaluable insights into the future of business processes. In addition, they will have the unique opportunity to network with representatives from over 400 global companies, spanning a diverse array of industries.

For more information and to register, visit FlowFest’24.

About Flowable:

Flowable connects systems, data, and people for faster and smarter process automation. Bridge any complexity and increase efficiency and agility by leveraging Flowable’s model-driven and low-code platform.

Drawing upon a rich heritage of Open Source BPM, Flowable allows for effortless integration, fast-time-to-market, and unmatched flexibility, making it the top choice for companies worldwide to successfully navigate challenges and offer outstanding customer experience.

www.flowable.com

Contacts

Orjana Lico

Head of Marketing

orjana.lico@flowable.com

Articoli correlati

All-New Weber® Q™ Barbecue Range Recognised in Australia’s International Good Design Awards for Excellence in Design and Innovation

Business Wire Business Wire -
Australian Good Design Awards 2024: Celebrating the Transformative Impact of Design ADELAIDE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Weber-Stephen Products LLC, the global leader in...
Continua a leggere

Survey: Organisations Prepare for UK Corporate Governance Code Reforms to Drive Business Value

Business Wire Business Wire -
Key findings include navigation of AI and resource allocation as the most critical topics in advance of 2024 regulations. LONDON--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

RazerCon 2024 Ignites the Gaming World, Setting New Standards in Gaming Immersion and Innovation

Business Wire Business Wire -
IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RazerCon 2024 - Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, marked another milestone in immersive gaming...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php