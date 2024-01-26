Home Business Wire Forrester Research To Broadcast Its 2023 Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year Earnings Conference Call
Forrester Research To Broadcast Its 2023 Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year Earnings Conference Call

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Forrester Research, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORR) will broadcast its fourth-quarter and full-year earnings conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on February 8, 2024.


The call will be available at Forrester.com. Investors who wish to hear the call should log on at least 15 minutes prior to the broadcast. Participants may pre-register for the call here.

Instructions are provided to ensure that the necessary audio applications are downloaded and installed. Users can obtain these programs at no charge. For those who cannot access the live broadcast, a replay will be available on Forrester’s website.

About Forrester Research

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We help leaders across technology, customer experience, digital, marketing, sales, and product functions use customer obsession to accelerate growth. Through Forrester’s proprietary research, consulting, and events, leaders from around the globe are empowered to be bold at work — to navigate change and put their customers at the center of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Our unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 700,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective research methodologies, including Forrester Wave™ evaluations; 100 million real-time feedback votes; and the shared wisdom of our clients.

© 2024, Forrester Research, Inc. All rights reserved. Forrester is a registered trademark of Forrester Research, Inc.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Ed Bryce Morris

Forrester Research, Inc.

+1 617-613-6565

ebrycemorris@forrester.com; investor@forrester.com

