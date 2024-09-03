Forrester Announces Full Conference Agenda For Technology & Innovation Summit EMEA 2024

The event will equip technology, data and analytics, and cybersecurity leaders with the latest research and insights to successfully scale business initiatives

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced the full conference agenda for Technology & Innovation Summit EMEA, held in London and digitally, October 9–11, 2024. While the potential of generative AI (genAI) to enhance efficiency and innovation is evident, tech leaders must strike the right balance, leveraging emerging technologies like automation and genAI to fuel innovation while also making sure to avoid stifling it. They need to understand where AI can make the most significant impact and identify the necessary resources for effective implementation.





At this year’s Technology & Innovation Summit EMEA, technology, data and analytics, and cybersecurity leaders will have insight into new research and learn best practices to achieve high-performance IT, understand the ethical, safe, and secure ways to take advantage of new technologies that are fundamental to building trust with their customers, and assess how to use AI as a catalyst for innovation and change.

Noteworthy keynotes and sessions include:

– Generative AI As A Forcing Factor For Change. In this keynote, technology leaders will learn how to maximise their investment in genAI to scale beyond a single use case.

– Unleash Your Potential With High-Performance IT. This keynote will cover how to align and adapt to changing business dynamics with high-performance IT.

– Embrace Trust, Adaptivity, And Alignment for AI Success. In this keynote, leaders will understand how to address the AI bottleneck by breaking down operational and data silos.

– A Fun (Yes, Really) Crash Course In EU AI Act Compliance. This session will reveal which initiatives and capabilities to prioritise and outline a dedicated roadmap to help tech leaders prepare for the impending EU AI Act.

– Staying Resilient In A Fluid Technology And Threat Landscape. In this keynote, cybersecurity leaders will explore how to approach AI practically, balancing risk and opportunity.

– AI, Low-Code, And The End Of Software Development As We Know It. This keynote will discuss the impact of genAI on the software development lifecycle and explore the emergence of application generation platforms infused with both predictive and generative AI.

“Tech, data, and security leaders in Europe are under tremendous pressure to deliver on AI investments,” said Pascal Matzke, Forrester VP and research director and T&I EMEA event host. “At Technology & Innovation EMEA, leaders will learn how to overcome common obstacles associated with the adoption of genAI and how leaders can effectively steer, align, and motivate their business to successfully scale their genAI initiatives.”

In-person attendees will experience facilitated discussions, consulting workshops, and special programmes, including the Women’s Leadership Programme; the Executive Leadership Exchange, an exclusive programme targeted at C-level leaders; and several diversity and inclusion sessions. Digital attendees will have access to all conference sessions and sponsors via the event platform.

