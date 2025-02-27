Forrester Announces 2025 B2B Return On Integration Honorees And Programs Of The Year Awards Winners For North America

At B2B Summit North America, award recipients will share how they fueled organizational performance through alignment, customer focus, and innovative best practices

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) will recognize SAS, Wolters Kluwer Health, and XPO as the 2025 recipients of its prestigious B2B Return On Integration (ROI) Honors at B2B Summit North America, taking place in Phoenix and digitally, March 31–April 3, 2025. These organizations will be recognized for driving cross-functional integration and sharpening their focus on customer and buyer needs to drive company growth. Forrester will also honor this year’s Programs Of The Year (POY) Awards winners for applying innovative frameworks and best practices to implement customer-focused strategies.

At B2B Summit, ROI honorees will participate in a keynote panel to discuss how they created customer impact and improved company performance through better alignment of marketing, sales, product and customer teams.

Forrester’s 2025 B2B ROI Honors winners:

SAS, a global data and AI company dedicated to helping organizations make trusted decisions, transformed its marketing campaigns by adopting a customer-centric approach that amplifies “moments that matter.” The company deepened the integration across its customer success, channel partner, and global and regional marketing teams. As a result, SAS has improved customer satisfaction and advocacy while simultaneously increasing marketing’s contribution to sales pipeline across the customer lifecycle.

“ We recognized that achieving our aggressive growth and profitability goals required a stronger focus on the customer experience,” said Jenn Chase, executive vice president and chief marketing officer. “ By creating a global campaign center of cross-functional marketing teams in core areas, we have aligned reputation/awareness, customer engagement, and channel efforts with demand generation campaigns to achieve greater scale, impact, and agility. It’s also driven tighter integration across marketing, customer success, and channel partner functions.”

Wolters Kluwer Health, a leading provider for clinical technology and evidence-based solutions across the care continuum, identified that engagement with non-clinical buyers was critical to demonstrating value for its Clinical Effectiveness solutions. Based on in-depth research into these buyers’ challenges and needs, the Clinical Effectiveness team drove a cross-functional effort to evolve its value messaging, brand and product positioning, and go-to-market strategy. This has led to improved engagement with the buying committee, inbound inquiries, and media reach.

“ As a company built on using insights for effective decision-making, we realized that broadening our engagement strategy to include non-clinical buyers and providing differentiated value could support our market growth,” said Sara Larsen, vice president of clinical effectiveness marketing and communications. “ In researching these personas, we unlocked opportunities to enhance our solution value and ROI, enabled our marketers and account teams to better understand their needs, and developed messaging and campaigns to better engage in the market. Since launching our enhanced go-to-market approach, we have seen measurable engagement improvement, enabling us to reach more of the buying group for our solutions.”

XPO, a leader in less-than-truckload (LTL) freight transportation, responded to evolving customer needs by expanding its service offerings. A cross-functional team and customer-led strategy drove the launch of its new Premium Services — involving successful changes to the company’s product roadmap, marketing, pricing, demand generation, and business processes. Today, through targeted direct and digital outreach strategies, more than 3,000 shippers and growing use XPO’s Premium Services to solve their most complex shipping challenges.

“ To best serve shippers’ evolving needs, we embraced a customer-centric, agile approach that quickly turned their feedback into action,” said Anthony Hoereth, senior vice president of sales. “ By putting our customers at the center of our Premium Services strategy, we’ve enhanced our LTL service and driven meaningful revenue growth.”

Forrester’s 2025 B2B POY Awards winners include the following companies. They will share their success stories during a dedicated session block:

Conga — Customer Engagement Award winner. Conga will showcase its digital success program transformation that drove adoption, armed customers with tools to elevate themselves, and resulted in a double-digit increase in Net Promoter Score℠ (NPS) for select cohorts.

FreeWheel — Portfolio Marketing & Product Award winner. FreeWheel, a global technology platform for the TV advertising industry, will detail its integration and alignment of key product management and product marketing processes, with a focus on improving product-market fit and enhancing strategic launches.

HCLTech — Content Strategy & Operations Award winner. HCLTech will share how it produces, delivers, and optimizes content through transformational AI-driven content operations and content intelligence.

Palo Alto Networks — Demand & Account-Based Marketing Award winner. Palo Alto Networks will discuss how a major transformation in its revenue process, from marketing-qualified leads to a focus on buying groups, has fundamentally changed the way that sales and marketing work together, driving major improvements in conversion efficiency and pipeline growth.

TEKsystems — B2B Sales Award winner. TEKsystems will describe how it implemented a new, unified sales process, designed to better organize sales efforts, shorten sales cycle times, and improve win rates.

TriNet — Revenue Operations Award winner. TriNet will share how it revamped its sales development representative team by enhancing collaboration, follow-up timing, and prospecting efficiency through process, technology, reporting, and team structure improvements.

Workday — B2B Marketing Executives Award winner. Workday will reveal how it transformed its campaign framework to tap the power of the entire marketing organization, driving greater efficiency, collaboration, and message impact.

“ This year’s winners across both the B2B Return On Integration Honors and Programs Of The Year Awards categories are leading examples of firms that have improved focus on buyer and customer needs to propel growth,” said Matthew Selheimer, VP and research director at Forrester. “ These award winners challenged the status quo and led transformation in their organizations to capitalize on changing buyer dynamics to deliver more value for customers and their businesses. We look forward to showcasing these successes at B2B Summit North America.”

B2B Summit North America is the must-attend event for B2B marketing, sales, product, and customer leaders and their teams. The event will offer more than 100 interactive sessions and dedicated tracks focused on the rapidly evolving B2B buying process; how emerging buying networks are expanding today’s buying groups and redefining the next generation of buyer-seller interaction; and the impact of AI and third-party influencers on the buying journey.

