Former Zuora Chief Product Officer Guillaume Vives Joins 360Learning to Take Collaborative Learning to Enterprise Level

NEW YORK & PARIS & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–360Learning, the global collaborative learning leader, is today announcing Guillaume ‘’G” Vives is joining the company as its new Chief Product and Technology Officer. G, a 20+ year veteran in Silicon Valley and particularly the enterprise software industry, will lead product and engineering to enable businesses to build cultures of collaborative learning.

Before joining 360Learning, G led three companies to successful outcomes, including taking Zuora, the leading subscription SaaS platform, to IPO. Whilst at Zuora, G led the product and marketing teams. At the time, Zuora pioneered the area of strategic narratives with marketing-led growth centered on the concept of a subscription economy, made famous by Andy Raskin in his post, “The Greatest Sales Deck I’ve Ever Seen”. By pioneering the B2B subscription economy, G helped Zuora become a source of business model inspiration to millions of businesses.

G has been advising the 360Learning leadership team for the past two years, supporting them on how to build powerful strategic narratives around topics such as collaborative learning and upskilling from within using his experience at companies like Zuora and BlueJeans. In his new role, G will be in charge of leading product strategy as 360Learning scales up to reach more businesses around the world.

Guillaume Vives, CPTO at 360Learning, said: “I’m delighted to be stepping up as the company’s new CPTO. Nick and the team have built an amazing business that is transforming organizations by helping them to embrace collaborative learning and upskill from within. I am excited to join the team and help create a new category leader. I look forward to enhancing our mission and delivering even greater value to our customers worldwide.”

Nick Hernandez, CEO and co-founder at 360Learning, said: “G is a legend of the software industry, with the creativity and passion to shape businesses to help them become global leaders. It’s a pleasure to have him on board the 360Learning team and I look forward to working closely with him as we continue to transform the rapidly evolving L&D industry.”

