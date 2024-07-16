Former Workday Director Joins Three Link Solutions

Ex-Workday Director of Strategy and Enablement Joins Three Link Solutions as Vice President of Activation

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Three Link Solutions (Three Link), a leader in unlocking the full value and productivity from its customers’ Workday investment, today announced the addition of Bryan Bacon as Vice President of Activation. Bacon previously served as the Director of Strategy and Enablement for Workday.





In his role as V.P. of Activation, Bacon will lead Three Link’s strategic initiatives tailored to the small and medium-sized business market, linking these initiatives with upstream opportunities to maximize customer impact and foster growth.

Bacon will be responsible for helping Three Link expand its offerings and deliver innovative new ways to continuously improve services as it enables businesses to unlock the full value of Workday.

“I’ve known the team at Three Link for many years and have been consistently impressed with their ability to provide highly professional, vetted consultants that align to the customer’s need and help them fully realize the power of Workday,” said Bacon. “At Workday, I saw firsthand the positive impact Three Link has on customers and the partner ecosystem as we worked together to accelerate innovation and deploy new capabilities. I’m thrilled to be a part of this company.”

Added Greg Knowlton, Founding Partner of Three Link, “We first met Bryan over a decade ago and have long admired him as a leader in bringing Workday, customers, and partners like Three Link together to solve challenges. As we continue to rapidly scale Three Link, we look for talented leaders who understand our customers, the market and how to address the opportunities ahead of us. Bryan’s track record of innovation, commitment to quality, and focus on the customer make him the perfect candidate to help drive the next phase of our business.”

Bacon joins Three Link after an impressive 11-year career at Workday®. Over the last five years, he and his team have been driving innovative implementation strategies to reduce deployment costs, and removing friction from Workday deployments, while identifying new revenue streams. Bacon started in Customer Success at Workday before building and expanding the Foundation Tenant Service team from 10 to 75 members across the U.S. and Dublin, Ireland.

Bacon holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management from the University of Phoenix. He is married with three children and resides in Utah.

About Three Link Solutions

Three Link Solutions is singularly focused on our customers’ Workday success through a full array of professional services delivered by high-quality, vetted Workday consultants. With Three Link, Workday customers can unlock the full value and productivity from their Workday investment. Led by industry veterans, Three Link is a certified Workday Application Management Services (AMS) Partner, Staffing Partner, and Advisory Partner. Three Link sources top talent to give Workday customers expert consultants for their unique needs through planned engagement or for business continuity through a pay-as-you-go model. Through the entire Workday lifecycle, Three Link provides a customized, seamless transition of your finance, HR, planning, and supply chain operations to Workday. Link up, today threelink.com.

