Former Vodafone Germany CEO Dr Hannes Ametsreiter Joins Board of Technology Telco 1GLOBAL

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The former head of Vodafone Germany, Dr. Hannes Ametsreiter, has joined the board of the telecommunications company 1GLOBAL as non-executive director following his equity participation in 1GLOBAL. This appointment enables 1GLOBAL to strengthen its corporate governance and to leverage the extensive industry expertise of Dr. Ametsreiter.





Dr. Ametsreiter commented: “1GLOBAL is a fast-paced global telecommunications group that benefits from a unique set of favorable industry trends that are fueling its growth. First and foremost, the global emphasis on compliance above all in the financial sector, drives the expansion of recorded communications for compliance purposes. Secondly, the rapid adoption of eSIM – a technology that 1GLOBAL pioneered – enables the seamless provision of communication services to businesses and consumers. Finally, the status of 1GLOBAL as a fully regulated telecom operator in a number of countries enables 1GLOBAL to offer unique communication solutions to globally active enterprises and consumers. This unique combination puts 1GLOBAL in a position to drive rapid growth, as it has recently experienced.”

From 2015 until 2022, Dr. Ametsreiter served as CEO of Vodafone Germany and was also a member of the Global Executive Board of Vodafone Group. Under his leadership, the company achieved annual revenues of over 12 billion euros and employed over 16,000 people, making it the fastest growing telecommunications company in Germany.

Prior to Vodafone, Dr. Ametsreiter worked at Telekom Austria Group, where he started as Product Manager and eventually rose to become its CEO. He held the position of Group CEO for six years and was responsible for a company with a turnover of over 4 billion euros and 16,000 employees in eight countries. During his time there, he was awarded both CMO of the Year in all industries in Europe and CEO of the Year, by Thompson Reuters in 2013.

Hakan Koç, Founder and CEO of 1GLOBAL, explains: “We welcome Dr. Ametsreiter to our board and are proud that we could win such a renowned expert to join our mission to enhance the telco ecosystem by a layer of state-of-the-art technology, cybersecurity and rapid development. Our goal is to bring more users, devices and traffic to operators worldwide while saving enterprises and consumers time, resources and money by using our technology stack and our own GSMA accredited eSIM infrastructure.”

About 1GLOBAL

Founded in 2022, TP Global Operations Ltd – trading as 1GLOBAL – acquired in 2023 a group of telecommunication assets operational since 2006, including an internationally recognized GSMA-accredited global mobile network. Headquartered in London with its R&D hub in Lisbon, the company has grown to over 400 employees across 12 countries and has been granted the status of fully regulated MVNO in the UK, US, Germany, Spain, France, the Netherlands, Poland, Hong Kong and Australia.

Empowering over 7 million customers to communicate using over 34M devices, 1GLOBAL is an innovator in eSIM-based GSM mobile services, catering to businesses and individuals with products including mobile phone call and SMS recording services for businesses, remote SIM provisioning, IoT solutions, Telco-as-a-Service for travel and consumer companies, and affordable roaming for everyday consumers.

