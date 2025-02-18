Former Vice President Kamala Harris and Nuno Sebastiao to Host Fireside Chat at HumanX

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HumanX, the most important AI conference of 2025, is proud to announce that former Vice President Kamala Harris and Nuno Sebastiao, Chairman of Feedzai, will headline this year’s event. The two leaders will host a fireside chat on advancing artificial intelligence (AI) and its potential to build a fair, secure, and inclusive future.

Advancing AI for Humanity

Former Vice President Harris will share her vision for the future of AI, emphasizing the responsibility to shape this technology in a way that promotes human rights, privacy, and equal opportunity. She will reflect on her past statements on AI:

“This is the moment to lay the groundwork for the future of AI—a future where AI advances human rights, protects privacy, and ensures equal access to opportunity.”

Tackling AI Risks and Opportunities

In conversation with Nuno Sebastiao, former Vice President Harris will discuss the full spectrum of AI’s risks, from biased systems and deepfake technologies to data misuse. She will explore how these issues are existential not only to individuals but to society as a whole:

“The existential threats of AI demand our attention, but so do the very real, personal harms caused by biased systems, deepfakes, and data misuse. These, too, are existential to individuals and families.”

The Industry Perspective: Nuno Sebastiao’s Vision

Nuno Sebastiao will share insights on the evolution of responsible AI, drawing from his experience in AI-driven financial technology. As Chairman of Feedzai, he will discuss how the company builds AI systems that align with standards for fairness, transparency, and security, emphasizing the need for clear policy frameworks to guide ethical innovation.

“At Feedzai, we believe AI should be a force for good. Makers need strong policy frameworks, and policymakers need innovators to make AI that benefits individuals and institutions. I look forward to exploring how industry and government can collaborate to build a fair, secure AI future.”

A Time for Optimism

Stefan Weitz, CEO and co-founder of HumanX, emphasized the importance of trust in AI’s adoption and long-term success:

“Trust is the foundation of AI’s future. Without it, adoption stalls, innovation suffers, and the risks outweigh the rewards. At HumanX, we’re bringing together the world’s top minds to ensure AI is built and deployed responsibly. The conversations we’re fostering here aren’t just about technology—they’re about creating a future where AI earns the trust of businesses, governments, and individuals alike,” said Stefan Weitz, CEO and co-founder of HumanX.

A Call for Global Collaboration

Building on her previous remarks, former Vice President Harris will urge global cooperation to fully realize AI’s potential for good, emphasizing its transformative power in critical sectors such as healthcare, food security, and climate change:

“AI safety is not just about mitigating risks; it is about maximizing its potential for good—curing diseases, improving food security, and fighting the climate crisis.”

