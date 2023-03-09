Former Vertiv CEO Rob Johnson Joins G2 Venture Partners as Operating Partner

PORTOLA VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today G2 Venture Partners, a venture capital firm investing in technology companies at their inflection points to build a sustainable future announced the hiring of Rob Johnson.

Rob joins G2 after six years as Chief Executive Officer of Vertiv (NYSE: VRT). He led the 20,000 person company through a series of divestitures and acquisitions and eventually a public offering. Before joining Vertiv, Rob was an Operating Partner at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins from 2014 to 2016, where he worked closely with the G2 team. Earlier in his career, Rob worked in executive positions at Consolidated Container Corporation, a packaging solutions company, and A123 Systems, a leading lithium-ion battery technology company.

In 1989, Rob founded and led Systems Enhancement Corporation, a company that created innovative software and hardware solutions for the data center industry. He sold the company to American Power Conversion (APC). Rob eventually managed APC’s sale to Schneider Electric for $6.1 billion in 2007.

“I’m looking forward to this next phase of my career at G2 Venture Partners, supporting our portfolio companies through seasons of growth as they build the next generation of iconic climate technology,” said Rob.

“Rob’s deep industry knowledge and experience will be invaluable to our portfolio companies as they grow into the next generation of sustainability leaders,” said Ben Kortlang, founding Partner at G2 Venture Partners. “Rob added tremendous value to our portfolio at Kleiner Perkins where he helped drive revenue, growth, and profitability. We are thrilled to welcome him back to our team to deliver similar impact to our G2 portfolio.”

