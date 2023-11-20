Former Tenet Healthcare Market CEO, Jeffery M. Welch Joins PROXDIS Leadership.

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PROXDIS, Inc., a healthcare technology company, pioneering a new era of collaboration between healthcare professionals and the medical device industry, proudly welcomes Jeffery M. Welch, the former Market CEO of Tenet Healthcare, to its executive team. With profound industry insights and a wealth of experience, Mr. Welch seamlessly aligns with PROXDIS’ mission to transform the healthcare paradigm.





As PROXDIS embarks on reshaping the way healthcare providers and industry experts collaborate, the appointment of Jeffery Welch as Chief Engagement Officer represents a momentous milestone for the company. With a distinguished career spanning over three decades in the healthcare sector, including his successful tenure at Tenet Healthcare, Mr. Welch brings a wealth of knowledge and strategic acumen to the organization.

Jeffery Welch’s illustrious career has been marked by his ability to drive transformation and innovation within intricate healthcare systems. As the CEO of various hospital institutions, he spearheaded strategic initiatives that propelled the organization forward, ensuring the delivery of high-quality care with an unwavering focus on patient-centered outcomes.

“I am delighted to join PROXDIS and contribute to a team that is at the forefront of uniting healthcare and industry,” remarked Jeffrey M. Welch. “The potential to enhance collaboration, improve patient outcomes, and create new opportunities for growth is immense. I am eager to leverage my experience and collaborate with the talented individuals at PROXDIS to drive positive change in the healthcare sector.”

PROXDIS offers a clinical collaboration platform, “Unite by PROXDIS,” which facilitates seamless communication and collaboration among healthcare providers, suppliers, and industry representatives.

By nurturing stronger clinical relationships and streamlining processes, Unite seeks to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and ultimately elevate patient care.

“We are honored to welcome Mr. Welch to our team,” stated Eric Plumb, CEO of PROXDIS. “His extensive industry experience, leadership prowess, and visionary outlook make him an invaluable addition. With Mr. Welch’s expertise, we are confident that PROXDIS will continue to revolutionize the convergence of healthcare and industry, creating a more robust and efficient healthcare ecosystem.”

With Jeffrey M. Welch part of the executive leadership, PROXDIS is well-positioned to advance its mission of transforming the healthcare landscape – breaking down barriers that compromise, fostering collaboration, and driving innovation. This strategic move reaffirms PROXDIS’ commitment to providing a game-changing platform that unlocks new possibilities in healthcare-industry convergence.

For more information about PROXDIS and its innovative platform, please visit: www.PROXDIS.com.

About PROXDIS, Inc:

PROXDIS, a premier healthcare technology organization and the visionary developer of Unite, an advanced clinical collaboration platform, is the all-in-one solution that connects healthcare professionals, ensures data security, and delivers steadfast support. Our platform effortlessly links life science companies with clinical teams, streamlining the flow of critical information. With rigorous security measures in place, we protect your data, offering peace of mind, while our dedicated support team guides you at every stage, establishing PROXDIS as your trusted partner in healthcare technology.

