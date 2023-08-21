Former Spotify Data Scientist Jon Gibs Joins Veritonic as Strategic Advisor

Veteran data leader to guide scaling strategy as Veritonic furthers its position as the global standard for audio measurement and efficacy

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Veritonic, the industry’s comprehensive audio analytics and research platform, unveiled today a strategic partnership with Jon Gibs, whereby he will serve as strategic advisor. Jon is a respected authority on advertising measurement and former Global Director and Principal Data Scientist at Spotify. In the role of advisor, Gibs will provide strategic guidance around the best-in-class platform’s capabilities, advancements, and integrations as it relates to audio research, creative testing, and attribution measurement. This strategic alliance will bolster Veritonic’s position as the go-to platform for unrivaled audio analytics and innovative research solutions, while continuing to provide their clients and partners with unparalleled data and ROI.





“The Veritonic platform is at a critical inflection point in terms of innovation and utilization,” said Scott Simonelli, CEO and Founder of Veritonic. “With his exceptional wealth of audio and data expertise, Jon will undoubtedly be a huge asset in refining our roadmap and fortifying the data-driven excellence that our platform provides leading brands, agencies, and publishers around the world.”

“With their innovative measurement and testing technology and an incomparable knowledge of audio, I am delighted to be stepping into an advisory role at Veritonic,” said Gibs. “I believe strongly that Veritonic’s data driven approach to audio advertising will help propel the audio marketplace to its next phase of growth. I look forward to contributing to the continued innovation of the platform, utilization of its capabilities, and releasing of new data that will move the audio industry at large forward.”

About Veritonic

World-renowned brands, agencies, publishers, and platforms rely on Veritonic’s comprehensive audio research and analytics platform to research, test, and measure the ROI of their audio assets and campaigns pre-market, in-market, and post-campaign. The resulting insight enables clients to gain confidence in their audio investment, mitigate risk through optimization, and increase their return as they engage consumers with compelling audio experiences. For more information, visit https://www.veritonic.com.

