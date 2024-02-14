Former SnapLogic and BlueJeans Leader Joins Envoy as Chief Revenue Officer

New leadership appointments support Envoy’s Enterprise growth and trajectory as the organization continues to play a pivotal role in helping companies measure their workplaces

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Envoy, the only integrated workplace platform that connects people, spaces, and data, has appointed George Mogannam as Chief Revenue Officer. George will lead the company’s growth strategy in expanding the reach and capabilities of Envoy Workplace to further empower companies in their highly-dynamic workplace strategies.









George comes with a proven track record of bringing process, discipline and rigor to each phase of the sales cycle. He has previously held the CRO leadership role at SnapLogic and at BlueJeans Networks. George joins Envoy following the appointment of Cormac Twomey as Chief Technology Officer, marking a key milestone for the company as it accelerates its next phase of growth.

“George’s mindset is invaluable to any company,” remarked Larry Gadea, CEO of Envoy. “He does the hard things so everybody can be their own personal best and have that ultimately translate to outstanding customer experiences. I couldn’t be more enthusiastic – his background is highly fought over, especially in economic times like this and we’re certain he’ll help continue keeping Envoy on top as companies figure out their new dynamic workplace environments.”

“As more organizations return to office, there is a strong market opportunity for a solution like Envoy’s Workplace Platform to help meet the changing needs of companies and employees as workplaces evolve,” said Mogannam. “I’m looking forward to empowering customers with powerful data and insights which enable them to optimize employee experience, reduce operational costs and improve security. I believe Envoy has the power to reimagine the workplace and I’m thrilled to be on this journey with them.”

The expansion of Envoy’s leadership team builds on the strong enterprise growth of its integrated platform. As companies continue to prioritize onsite collaboration, flexible RTO initiatives are on the rise making workspaces more dynamic — which in turn can make ensuring compliance and optimizing physical workspaces more complex. In 2023, Envoy launched an emergency notifications capability for leaders to send tailored messages to employees and guests who are present in the office when an emergency occurs to help ensure safe, compliant workplaces. Envoy also introduced space-saving solutions and workplace analytics to automate how employees book meeting rooms and provide workplace leaders with advanced analytics to forecast occupancy trends, increase efficiencies and make smarter decisions about their space.

About Envoy

Envoy empowers over 16,000 workplaces and properties around the globe to redefine how their workplaces run. We connect people, spaces, and data in one seamlessly integrated workplace platform, providing a single solution to manage every aspect of any facility, anywhere. Companies of all sizes can deliver unrivaled employee and visitor experiences to optimize working together in person. By capturing data and space usage across multiple sources, we help customers make informed workplace resourcing and investment decisions–all while supporting the requirements of operating a secure, safe and fully compliant workplace. We power the places where people work best together. For more information, please visit envoy.com.

For more information, please visit envoy.com.

Contacts

Rochelle Clark



media@envoy.com