Former Sitecore Senior Director Appointed as VP of Client Services and Support at Award-Winning Employee Experience Platform Creator, Akumina

NASHUA, N.H.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–2023 ClearBox Choice award winning employee experience platform provider, Akumina, announced today they have appointed former Senior Director of Professional Services at Sitecore, Ed Atwell, as their new VP of Client Services and Support.

Atwell will lead efforts to continually improve the customer experience saying, “I am excited to join the team at Akumina and help drive the company’s customer success initiatives. AkuminaEXP is a game changer for enterprise organizations and I look forward to empowering our customers to achieve their business objectives.”

With over 25 years of experience, Atwell brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the Akumina team and will be responsible for overseeing Akumina’s client services and support functions, including customer success and technical support. He will work closely with customers to ensure they are maximizing the value of AkuminaEXP and will ensure they have the necessary resources to do so.

“We very quickly recognized the initiative and drive Ed brings to the table and saw how much of an asset he would be here,” said Akumina CEO Ed Rogers. “He is a proven leader in the industry and we are thrilled to have him join our team.”

With the addition of Atwell as Vice President of Client Services and Support, Akumina is confident in their ability to provide exceptional customer experiences and drive success for its clients.

About Akumina

Akumina is the employee experience platform that empowers global enterprises to quickly create personalized digital experiences that help employees work smarter, not harder.

By offering a customizable, brandable, and multilingual platform that seamlessly integrates with leading enterprise cloud applications, Akumina delivers a contextual, collaborative, and engaging workplace experience to every user on any device.

Akumina is globally recognized by industry analysts, including earning a designation as a Strong Performer in the Forester Wave™: Intranet Platforms 2022, with the highest possible scores in five categories, including personalization and integrations.

Akumina’s customers include A&E Networks, MassMutual, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Banner Health, and ConocoPhillips. To learn more visit www.akumina.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

