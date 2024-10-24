Former SentinelOne CFO Joins Swimlane Leadership Team

Swimlane names Bob Parker as Chief Financial Officer to prepare for next phase of growth

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Swimlane, automation for the entire security organization, today announced the appointment of Bob Parker as its new Chief Financial Officer. Parker brings extensive financial and business leadership to Swimlane as the company navigates surging demand for AI-enhanced automation for all cybersecurity operations.









Parker is well-positioned to support Swimlane’s continued growth with a solid track record of scaling revenue, building high-performing teams, and consistently exceeding financial targets. He is credited with building out the operational and financial infrastructure for SentinelOne through its mission-critical pre-IPO journey, contributing to a more than 12x valuation increase during his tenure. Parker also served as the CFO for Circulor and SnapLogic, and was the head of corporate financial planning and analysis at NetApp. He currently serves on the board of directors for Vali Cyber.

“Bob is a seasoned financial pro with a proven track record scaling high-growth technology companies and I’m excited to welcome him to our leadership team,” said James Brear, CEO of Swimlane. “Bob joins Swimlane at a pivotal time as automation and AI become the focal point of security operations. He is the perfect addition to help us chart the next phase of our growth and advance our financial modeling for the future.”

Parker’s appointment comes as Swimlane continues to experience strong growth and rising demand for its AI-enhanced security automation platform. As the largest and fastest-growing independent security automation company, Swimlane is trusted by more than 40 Fortune 500 companies, 26 U.S. federal agencies, and five of the top 10 global solutions integrators.

“Joining Swimlane is an incredible opportunity to help shape the future of security operations around automation,” said Parker. “Seeing how the company’s cutting-edge automation platform is already transforming the security industry, I knew I had to be a part of it. I look forward to building on the company’s success and working closely with Jim, Cody and the leadership team to further accelerate Swimlane’s growth trajectory.”

