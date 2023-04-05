Former Saft Go Electric CEO and President Lisa Laughner Joins Xendee’s Board of Advisors

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Xendee Corporation, a leading DER and EV charging infrastructure design and operation software provider, announced today that Lisa Laughner has joined its board of advisors.

With 30 years of international experience innovating the aerospace industry and then leading meter renewable energy solutions to enable facilities, communities, and military bases to be energy-resilient and sustainable, Lisa brings a wealth of relevant expertise and knowledge to the Xendee team.

Lisa served as the President and CEO of Go Electric Inc, (acquired by Saft, a company of Total) in mission-critical microgrid systems and cyber-secure control technologies for uninterruptible power delivery. Before Go Electric, Lisa served as Vice President at Rolls Royce. She developed a world-class technology commercialization and venture spin-out process, incubated 28 projects, and launched companies in Biometrics, RFID Logistics, Project Management Software, Patient Health Monitoring, and Video Game industries.

“Lisa built a great company that solved a major hurdle in adopting distributed renewable energy systems,” said Adib Nasle, Co-Founder and CEO of Xendee Corporation. “Her extensive experience in both running an innovative technology company and solving complex challenges in renewable energy will be invaluable as we continue to grow our business and expand our capabilities. We look forward to learning from her perspective as we build solutions that ensure a carbon-free and resilient energy future.”

“I am incredibly impressed with Xendee’s micro-grid design tool and automation capabilities,” said Laughner. “As we move towards a more decentralized energy system, distributed energy resources (DERs) will become critical to not only energy security and resilience, but also to reduce carbon emissions through the electrification of fleets, buildings, and other applications. Xendee’s technology will play a key role in enabling us to achieve that goal.”

With Lisa’s addition to Xendee’s board of advisors, the company is well-positioned to continue driving innovation and growth in the renewable energy and power infrastructure sectors, including our new MOBILITY offering that enables the rapid and profitable deployment of EV fast charging stations at scale.

About Xendee Corporation

Xendee is an award-winning software platform built to integrate the feasibility analysis, detailed engineering, and operation of Distributed Energy Resources and EV charging infrastructure. This includes the ability to rapidly model EV infrastructure for fleet owners, complex energy systems with up to 25 unique types of DER technologies, multi-node installations like a military base, and operate either connected to the grid or completely islanded. Xendee’s techno-economic optimization algorithm can then generate an ideal investment solution and operation schedule to meet organizational goals. These goals can include reducing costs, cutting CO2 emissions, and increasing resilience. Explore how Xendee can empower your organization by setting up a call with us at xendee.com/demo.

