Former NGA Director Robert Cardillo Appointed to Synthetaic’s Board of Directors

Leveraging decades of experience, Cardillo will help guide Synthetaic to shape the future of geospatial intelligence.

DELAFIELD, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Synthetaic welcomed Robert Cardillo to its Board of Directors. Robert brings unparalleled experience in geospatial intelligence, with nearly 40 years of service to the U.S. Intelligence Community, including serving as Director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency from 2014 to 2019. In his role on the Synthetaic board, Robert will advise and guide the company as it adds differential value to the defense and intelligence communities and experiences the associated period of significant growth.

Robert started his career as an imagery analyst at the Defense Intelligence Agency and has experienced firsthand how geospatial intelligence technology grew from an exclusive and limited capability of the U.S. government to a vibrant ecosystem of industry, academia, and think thanks. This is a strong and growing commercial market, estimated to reach $50 billion by 2032, according to a study by Global Market Insights, Inc.

Robert currently serves as Chairman of the Board at Planet Labs Federal Inc. and the United States Geospatial Intelligence Foundation (USGIF), and he is an Independent Outside Director at Seerist Federal. He also serves on the Board of Visitors at the National Intelligence University and the Board at the International Spy Museum. Robert performs Advisory roles at Cubic, Beacon Global Strategies, and Firefly Aerospace.

Robert has been a thought leader about the untapped value that geospatial intelligence can bring to industries including agriculture, transportation, and urban planning. “As we improve our ability to sense our planet, we have the potential to change our world for the better,” said Robert. “Given our next challenge is to move from sensing to sense-making, creative and cutting-edge AI – like RAIC – is exactly what is needed.”

“We’re honored to have Robert join our Board of Directors,” said Corey Jaskolski, President and Founder of Synthetaic. “His extensive experience in national security, long record in public service, and powerful vision for geospatial intelligence will all be invaluable during our next phase of growth at Synthetaic.”

With more geospatial imagery available than ever before, the greatest challenge for government and commercial stakeholders alike is to efficiently extract meaningful insights from that data – in other words, turning images into insights. Robert tackled that challenge head-on as NGA Director, scaling up the agency’s data science function and use of new technologies. Synthetaic’s RAIC (Rapid Automatic Image Categorization) is uniquely positioned to contribute to solving this challenge, as was recently demonstrated in tracking the entire travel path of a Chinese high-altitude balloon – work which formed the basis for a New York Times visual investigation.

“Synthetaic’s technology is a vital component of what the market has been waiting for – a searchable planetary record that will unlock the full potential of geospatial intelligence,” said Robert. “Commercial earth-imaging companies are producing a wealth of imagery of the Earth. When you can automatically, and near-instantly, search planetary-scale datasets for any object – the possibilities become truly without limit.”

About Synthetaic:

Synthetaic builds software that lets our customers create AI solutions in minutes, not months. Synthetaic’s RAIC (Rapid Automatic Image Categorization) solves AI’s underlying data-labeling problem by eliminating the need for time-intensive human labeling or expensive labeled datasets. RAIC automates the analysis of large, unstructured datasets and offers instant detection of anything, at scale. It’s the way AI is supposed to work. Our solutions have been applied to critical use cases across industries, including geospatial, defense, security, science, technology, conservation, and more. To learn more, please visit http://www.synthetaic.com.

