Former Meta & Coinbase Legal Ops Director Akshay Verma Joins SpotDraft as COO

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Legal ops maven Akshay Verma joins SpotDraft, a frontrunner in contract lifecycle management software, as its Chief Operating Officer. Verma, celebrated for his transformative roles at tech behemoth Meta and crypto giant Coinbase, will bring a fresh wave of operational excellence to SpotDraft.


At Coinbase, Verma was instrumental in establishing and growing the legal operations function, joining in April 2022 as its first director of legal operations. Prior to that, he served four impactful years as Meta’s head of legal operations.

SpotDraft, renowned for its innovative AI-driven contract management solutions, envisions Verma driving operational strategies and scaling the company’s footprint even further.

SpotDraft’s CEO and co-founder Shashank Bijapur expressed, “Akshay’s track record and profound understanding of legal operations are unmatched. At SpotDraft, we envision a future where legal teams are free from the constraints of mundane, repetitive work so they can focus on the bigger strategic picture. Akshay’s experience aligns seamlessly with our mission. As we continue to redefine the in-house legal landscape, his expertise will be invaluable in propelling us towards that vision.”

On his new journey, Akshay Verma shared, “Joining SpotDraft is an exciting leap. Along with joining a stellar international team, the potential for growth and the challenge of scaling operations in a rapidly evolving market is what drew me here. I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to help bring SpotDraft’s vision to life.”

About SpotDraft

SpotDraft, a global leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) software, provides businesses with streamlined solutions for drafting, negotiating, analyzing, and collaborating on contracts.

With its user-friendly interface and cutting-edge features — such as its recently launched AI-powered MS Word plugin, VerifAI — it is trusted by high-growth businesses worldwide to optimize their contract processes and drive operational efficiency.

Founded by Shashank Bijapur, Madhav Bhagat, and Rohith Salim, the team has decades of combined experience in the legal field as well as in building world-class products at companies like Google, Microsoft, Amazon, IBM and LinkedIn. Since its founding, SpotDraft has tripled its revenue and doubled its headcount year over year.

