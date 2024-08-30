Former Manchester United and Ireland star John O’Shea invests in GoChallenge

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoChallenge, a leading employee engagement platform focused on promoting health and wellness, is thrilled to announce a significant investment from John O’Shea, former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland soccer player.





As a seasoned professional athlete and hugely respected figure in the sports world, John O’Shea has always championed the importance of physical fitness and teamwork. His investment in GoChallenge is driven by a shared vision to transform workplace culture by encouraging physical activity and social interaction among employees.

“Health and well-being have always been close to my heart,” said O’Shea. “In my career, both on and off the pitch, I’ve seen firsthand how physical activity and strong social bonds can dramatically improve performance and morale. GoChallenge is a fantastic platform that leverages technology to make these benefits accessible to everyone, fostering a healthier, more connected workforce.”

GoChallenge offers a range of interactive challenges and activities designed to motivate employees to stay healthy and connected. By using gamification and social engagement tools, the platform creates a fun and competitive environment that encourages participants to move more and build stronger relationships with their colleagues.

“We are incredibly excited to have John O’Shea on board,” said GoChallenge CEO, John Barron. “His belief in our mission and his dedication to promoting health and wellness are truly inspiring. With his support, we are confident that GoChallenge will continue to make a positive impact on workplaces around the world.”

John O’Shea’s involvement with GoChallenge extends beyond financial investment. His unique perspective and experience in high-performance environments will be invaluable as GoChallenge continues to develop innovative solutions to enhance employee health and experience.

For more information about GoChallenge.com and its mission to create healthier, more engaged workplaces, please visit www.gochallenge.com.

About GoChallenge.com:

GoChallenge.com is an employee engagement platform dedicated to improving workplace health and connectivity through interactive challenges and activities. By promoting physical activity and social interaction, GoChallenge helps companies create a healthier, more engaged and productive workforce.

